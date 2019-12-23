CONCORD, N.H. — A Chelmsford contractor has been indicted in New Hampshire for theft and misapplication of property amounting to more than $37,000, according to a statement by Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.
Robert J. Lowry, 53, was indicted in Hillsborough County Superior Court, Southern District, on one class A felony count of theft by unauthorized taking.
The indictment alleges that between April 28 and Sept. 30, 2018, Lowry obtained or exercised unauthorized control over money belonging to two victims and the value of the money account exceeded $1,500.
Lowry was also indicted on one class A felony count of theft by misapplication of property. The indictment alleges that between April 28 and Sept. 30, 2018, Lowry obtained money belonging to two victims in order to purchase materials for two construction projects, and recklessly failed to purchase the materials and dealt with the money as his own.
The value of the money exceeded $1,500, according to MacDonald's statement.
Class A felonies are punishable by up to 7½ to 15 years in state prison and a maximum fine of $4,000 for each charge.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Brandon H. Garod, chief of the Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau, is prosecuting this case.