SALEM, N.H. — An unresponsive man pulled from Hedgehog Pond on Tuesday evening died at a Boston hospital the following afternoon, according to Salem fire Chief Larry Best.
Officials could not share his identity due to privacy laws.
First responders were called to the small Salem swimming spot just before 5 p.m., when a child dialed 911 to report that a swimmer was missing.
Best said the first two firefighters to arrive quickly donned life jackets and connected themselves with a rope before running into the water and starting a grid search.
About 20 minutes later, the man was found in an estimated 4 to 6 feet of water, according to Best. He did not have a pulse and was not breathing when he was brought back to shore.
Further investigation by police revealed that it was an 8-year-old girl who called 911, though officials initially identified the caller as a boy. Best said there was a language barrier.
She and the drowning victim were not related, police clarified, but instead he was dating her mother. The girl’s mother and two siblings were also present when the drowning occurred.
Police Capt. Jason Smith said the man was found 30 feet from the shore.
He was brought by ambulance to Holy Family Hospital in Methuen and later a Boston hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.