SALEM, N.H. — There are at least 33 positive cases of COVID-19 in Salem, fire Chief Larry Best announced at Monday's Board of Selectmen meeting, though there are likely more than double that many cases in town he warned.
"It's our belief there are a lot more (cases) because of the 911 screening process," Best said Tuesday.
He pointed to the limited access to testing and the spread of the virus through those without symptoms as reasons why there are so many possibly unknown cases.
The exact number of cases in Salem was previously not disclosed. The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services releases town-by-town case numbers as ranges, unlike public officials in Massachusetts who release the latest numbers as they have them.
Best said that the Fire Department made the number of cases in Salem public to be transparent and equip people with the information that the virus is in Salem and likely widespread.
When asked why New Hampshire won't release the exact number of cases in town, Kate Spiner, director of communications for the New Hampshire Office of the Attorney General, explained that the state didn't want to violate federal medical privacy laws.
She said Friday that decision could change as more cases are announced, especially for larger towns like Salem.
State officials did not respond to questions Tuesday about transparency in disclosing the number of COVID-19 cases in each town, as the state announced four new deaths and a total of 747 cases across the state.
There have been a total of 13 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in New Hampshire.
Salem was the third municipality in New Hampshire to have more than 20 reported cases, according to the DHHS.
As of Tuesday, five towns and cities have more than 20 positive cases, according to the state.
Many of New Hampshire's positive cases are found within the Interstate 93 corridor. Salem, Derry and Manchester all have more than 20 cases, according to the department.
Nashua and Portsmouth also have more than 20 cases each, according to DHHS. Rockingham County has 255 cases as of Tuesday evening, one of the highest totals in the state, according to the department.
According to Best, people who could have the potentially deadly respiratory virus account for about 45% of Salem ambulance calls in recent weeks.
The department is getting about 13 to 14 calls a day for medical emergencies, which is typical, he said. However, while talking to members of the department, Best has noticed "the severity of calls are more than usual."
Best also said the pandemic is having an effect on the turn-around times of ambulances, due to the severity of the emergency calls and the need to use more stringent methods to disinfect the vehicles.
While ambulances are always cleaned after a patient is transported, now the department also uses ultraviolet lights and a sanitizing spray as part of its routine, Best explained.
"We are really doing our due diligence to make sure ambulances are clean and we are not spreading the virus through our services," Best said.