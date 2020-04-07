SALEM, N.H. — There are at least 33 positive cases of COVID-19 in Salem, fire Chief Larry Best announced Monday night, though there are likely more than double that many cases in town he warned.
Salem was the third municipality in the state to have over 20 reported cases, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
The exact number was previously not disclosed. The department releases town-by-town case numbers as ranges.
As of Monday, five municipalities in New Hampshire have over 20 positive cases, according to the department.
Many of the state's positive cases are found within the Interstate 93 corridor. Salem, Derry and Manchester all have more than 20 cases, according to the department.
Nashua and Portsmouth also have more than 20 cases each, according to the department. Rockingham County has 246 cases total as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the state.
This is a developing story, check back at eagletribune.com for more information.