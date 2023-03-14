DERRY — A girl was injured Tuesday afternoon after being pinned under a fallen tree during a winter storm, according to authorities.
Emergency crews responded to 3 Kilrea Road about 2 p.m. after reports of the child being struck and trapped.
According to a fire department press release, she had been outside playing near a parent, who was clearing snow and witnessed the incident.
Officials would not specify the girl's age.
Derry first responders learned that heavy rescue machinery would be needed for the rescue. According to the press release, bare hands, chain saws and shovels were used to gain access to the patient.
In total, 16 firefighters and three police officers worked for 19 minutes to free the girl, officials said.
She was immediately moved to an advanced life support ambulance and brought to a nearby hospital.
The girl was found to be in good spirits and received minor injuries, officials said. No other civilians or firefighters were reported injured.
