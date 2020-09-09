After tallying all the results in the District 3 Rockingham County Commissioner race, Republican Brian Chirichiello took top vote counts to advance to the November ballot.
Chirichiello, a Derry town councilor and also a Derry state representative in District 6, beat challengers Bruce Breton of Windham and Janet Fairbanks, also of Derry.
District 3 represents the towns of Derry, Londonderry, Windham, Auburn, Chester, Candia, Deerfield, Nottingham and Northwood.
Chirichiello announced his official win on social media Wednesday afternoon, saying he was appreciative of all the people who supported him in the nine towns making up District 3.
"Onward to November and appreciate everyone's support," he said. "This was the first time campaigning in nine towns and had a blast meeting new people."
Chirichiello has served five terms as Derry town councilor and is a two-time chairman. He has also served five terms as Derry state representative with 10 years on the Rockingham County Delegation and six years as an executive board member.
Unofficial primary results combining all nine towns collectively gave Chirichiello 4,256 votes, Bruce Breton 3,561 votes and Janet Fairbanks 2,934 votes.
Chirichiello will face Democrat Stephen L. D'Angelo in the general election Nov. 3. D'Angelo ran unopposed for the Democratic spot.