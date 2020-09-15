Chris Nicoli wins businessperson of the year award

SALEM, N.H. — Known for his charisma, smile and dedication to Salem, Chris Nicoli was recently named Businessperson of the Year by the Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce.
"If you have ever met Chris Nicoli you will know it," said Donna Morris, president of the Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce. "You will remember him."
Nicoli, the media and entertainment manager for Canobie Lake Park, is receiving the William A. Brown Businessperson of the Year Award Monday night. Nicoli's work in the community with both the chamber and the Boys & Girls Club Greater Salem has people acknowledging his dedication, hard work and genuine commitment to helping the local community.
Nicoli was nominated because he "is vivacious and unassuming," Morris said, reading from the letter of nomination. "He does not command the spotlight about his business and community accomplishments, so I am here to acknowledge his business, community, and leadership accolades."
Morris, who has worked with Nicoli as a board member for the chamber, said that "he's one of my favorite people. And I don't vote" for the award.
Canobie Lake Park, an economic driver for Salem and the state, helps many local businesses and organizations, Morris said. Nicoli is one of the driving forces behind that, she said.
"We got so much done when he was here" on the chamber's board, Morris said. That included growing the chamber by hundreds of members, she said.
More recently Nicoli has served on the board of directors for the Boys & Girls Club, where he "is a genuine and humble man," said Marco Abreu, the club's executive director. "His leadership here at the club is inspiring for me to see how he pushes the club forward."
As part of the board of directors, Nicoli is a "huge support to me in my position, and he's someone who is always a phone call away if I need support, guidance or someone to bounce ideas around with," Abreu said.
Every year Nicoli and his team put together the Christmas open house event, which is "a highlight of the Christmas season," Abreu explained.
Nicoli is going to be the only award recipient for Monday's chamber dinner at Searles Castle in Windham. Morris said that the other awards were put on hold this year to allow for a smaller program.
The event will be held outdoors under a tent with heat lights. There is a 150 person limit. Masks will be required, and there will be plenty of hand sanitizer, Morris said.
