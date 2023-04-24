ATKINSON — The Atkinson Women’s Civic Club will hold a town-wide yard sale on Saturday, May 20, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Register your house at awcc-nh.org by May 11 to get on the map list of participating yard sales.
The Recreation Commission will provide signs for participants to pick up at the Gale Library or the front porch of Town Hall on May 10 to May 12 during the day.
Townwide yard sale set
WINDHAM — A town-wide yard sale will be held on Saturday, May 13, from 8 a.m. to noon. All interested in participating can now sign up to be part of the sale.
Windham Recreation will post a list of participating addresses and also have maps available. The participant list will also be posted on the town site one day prior to the sale.
To learn more or to register contact Windham Recreation at 603-965-1208 or email recreation@windhamnh.gov.
Londonderry Hall of Fame inducts classLONDONDERRY — Londonderry High School inducted the newest members into its hall of fame during a ceremony on April 1 held at the school.
Those who are supportive, worked for or graduated from the Londonderry School District and have made great strides in careers and support of the school were honored as the latest class into the Londonderry High School Hall of Fame.
The newest Hall of Fame inductees are: Amy Brassard Oelkers, student inductee, Class of 1993; Heather Diamond, staff, Londonderry High yearbook advisor; Barbara Dion, Staff, former high school administrative assistant; Sharon Franks Fawcett, student/school contributor, Class of 1991 and Londonderry High School PTSO president; Noelle Lambert, student, Class of 2015; Keith Lee, student, Class of 1998; Marcia Manseau, staff/coach, founder of Londonderry High School field hockey program; Bob Slater, staff/coach, former Londonderry High School girls’ lacrosse coach; Howard Sobolov, staff, Londonderry High School athletic director, and Suzie Swenson, staff, former Human Resources director, Londonderry School District
Local MMA fighter in upcoming event
BEVERLY, M.A. — Professional MMA fighter Brendon “The Kid” Marotte (7-1) of Hampstead, will be fighting in a CES MMA event on May 12 at the North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly. Tickets are available online at tinyurl.com/59c8fhts.
Marotte trains at the nonprofit Haverhill Downtown Boxing club in Haverhill, Mass.
Learn about bears at Plaistow library
PLAISTOW — New Hampshire Fish and Game will make a presentation on black bears on Wednesday, April 26, at 6 p.m. at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St.
Come and hear the story of the Black Bear — one of the state’s largest animals and how they’ve come back from the edge of being lost to New Hampshire.
Rotarians to honor veterans
DERRY — The Derry Rotary and Derry Village Rotary clubs will join together for the 2023 Veterans Recognition Dinner at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Derry on Thursday, May 25, at 5 p.m.
The annual veterans salute dinner returned in 2022 after two years due to the pandemic.
Veterans and their guests representing all conflicts from World War II up to the present are invited to attend.
Most of the guests will come primarily from the Derry and Londonderry areas, but no veteran will ever be turned down.
In addition to a steak tip, chicken tip and shrimp dinner, each veteran attending will receive a gift as a thank you for their service.
Veterans are asked to call the Boys & Girls Club at 603-434-6695 to RSVP for the event, which is open to veterans in Derry and surrounding communities and a guest.
Center to welcome meteorologist
ATKINSON — A prominent, nationally known meteorologist will be the keynote speaker when The Center for Life Management in Derry holds a fundraiser on Thursday, June 8, at the Atkinson Resort and Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive.
Meteorologist, author and storyteller Ginger Zee of ABC News and “Good Morning America” is the guest speaker and will share her own struggles with anorexia, abusive relationships and depression.
The Center for Life Management has been providing comprehensive behavioral and mental health care to the region for more than 50 years and offering help for those of all ages.
Tickets are $100 per person and available at bit.ly/GingerZeeBehindtheSmile.
Tables and sponsorships are available. Most sponsorships include access to a private welcome reception with Zee before the event.
For more information contact Melissa Ballard Sullivan at 603-956-0770 or email her at mballardsullivan@clmnh.org.
