DERRY — The Center of Life Management (CLM) announces scholarship opportunities for the community and staff of the mental health center.
“These scholarship opportunities will invest in people that will play an important role in the future of mental health services in the community,” said Vic Topo, CLM president and CEO.
Topo is personally providing $5,000 in seed money to launch this program and hopes that his philanthropy will inspire others to invest and grow this program so that careers that help people may continue to evolve for the betterment of humanity.
The scholarship program will be managed by the Center for Life Management Foundation, established in 2006 to support and provide resources for the mission of CLM as a separate, nonprofit organization, with a purpose to promote and advance the mental health and emotional well-being of the community by providing resources to CLM for the development of new initiatives, services, and advancements that positively impact mental health services in southern New Hampshire.
Scholarships are for graduating high school seniors in Atkinson, Chester, Danville, Derry, Hampstead, Newton, Plaistow, Pelham, Salem, Windham and Sandown who plan to pursue a bachelor's degree in counseling, developmental disabilities, nursing, social work, or psychology. Students pursuing trade, vocational or certification training programs are also eligible.
One scholarship is also available for CLM clients enrolled in the Supportive Employment Program.
CLM staff will have two scholarship opportunities. The first award is for a staff member pursuing a bachelor’s degree or master’s level degree in the field of counseling, nursing, social work, developmental disabilities or psychology with an accredited post-secondary school. The second opportunity is for the dependent child of a staff member that is a graduating high school senior wanting to pursue a secondary degree from an accredited post-secondary school, trade or certification program.
Applications and eligibility requirements are available online at centerforlifemanagement.org/careers/scholarship. The deadline for application submission is March 15 at 5 p.m. Email is preferred at scholarship@clmnh.org or mail to Scholarship Committee, Center for Life Management Foundation, 10 Tsienneto Road, Derry, NH 03038.