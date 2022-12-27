PLAISTOW — Plaistow firefighters hosted the annual Santa tour on Dec. 18, leading Santa around town for over eight hours to greet residents lining the streets.
Santa’s sleigh, complete with reindeer, was pulled by members of the fire staff. Lt. John Salerno and firefighter Jack Bryan served as Santa’s helpers.
Sirens alerted kids and adults when Santa and the fire truck were nearing their houses.
Kids greeted Santa at the end of their driveways while others waved through windows and at front doors.
The truck even made its way through a shopping plaza, with store patrons getting to say hi as Santa passed through in the parking lot.
