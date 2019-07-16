PLAISTOW — What began as part of the work duties of the former executive editor of Foster's Daily Democrat quickly morphed into a vigorous hobby that grew into a large comic-strip and poster collection now being displayed at Plaistow Public Library.
The first piece was a poster-sized Garfield drawing from 1981 that Rodney "Rod" Doherty brought home as a gift to his children, Meghan and Stephen. "Best wishes," the poster reads, and it's signed by Garfield artist Jim Davis.
That single collectible over the years multiplied into walls full of posters and comic strips, so many that he started running out of room to hang them in his house. He now has more than two dozen selections from the array on display in glass cases at the library.
Before retiring four years ago, Doherty, 71, held his post for 32 years at Foster's Daily Democrat in Dover, where along with sitting at the helm of the daily newspaper he grew a substantial affinity for the comics page. When he was put in charge of buying comics, he found delight choosing strips he thought readers would enjoy.
"I just really tried to make our comics page as strong as possible," said Doherty, who moved from New Durham to Plaistow a year ago.
The same year he gave his kids the Garfield poster, Doherty's friend and comic syndicate representative Jim Toler invited him to a gathering where Davis, the Garfield artist, was being introduced to the Boston area.
Doherty said after working with syndicates to put the comics in the paper, either Toler or he would ask for original copies. Soon, signed works from various artists started showing up in tubes on the Foster's Daily Democrat's steps.
He was hooked.
After awhile, "I kind of didn't have any room in my house on the wall," said Doherty, a Haverhill native, Pentucket High School graduate and longtime Groveland resident. "I was putting them up the stairs."
Doherty's collection includes many well-known comic strips — Charlie Brown, Calvin and Hobbes, Nancy, Blondie, and Dilbert. Some are in color, some black-and-white, and some even from limited runs.
"It just became my hobby to work with representatives and cartoon syndicates," Doherty said, then smiled.
One of the comics of a son and mom in a grocery store asking for chicken noodle soup has straight blue lines still on the top third of the paper. Doherty said this indicates the artist was using these lines as guidelines for the measurements of characters, mapping out drawings and words.
Some of the strips are in the stage of completion, meaning they were ready to be photographed, put in negatives, and placed on comics pages, Doherty said. All have been confirmed as originals to him.
If he had to pick a favorite, he said he especially enjoys one of the Calvin and Hobbes posters. This one isn't on display at the library, but Doherty said Calvin and Hobbes are sledding down a hill in a wooded area into a stream, getting into trouble as usual.
"I love looking at it because I love Calvin and Hobbes," said Doherty, who started his journalism education at Northern Essex Community College and later attended Boston University.
There, Newburyport Daily News Editor Bill Plant came to speak to one of Doherty's classes and after he introduced himself to Plant, he was invited to the newsroom to work and complete his internship.
In his senior year, Doherty was asked to work at the Daily News full time and he accepted. He remained there from 1974 until 1977 before working at the North Adams Transcript, and later becoming the managing editor at Foster's in 1981.
Another of his favorite comics depicts Snoopy on top of his iconic doghouse being a watchdog and later dropping a typewriter on Charlie Brown's head.
He tells a story of a close brush with fame when a few young men came to the Foster's Daily Democrat newsroom to sell him a comic strip for money to buy groceries. He said no, but little did he know the Ninja Turtles strip would soon take the country by storm.
"I would have had the originals," Doherty said. "When it started to hit its success, I'm thinking 'nice job Rod.'"
If he could meet any of the artists, Doherty said he would choose Davis.
"I think he's done one of the best jobs of anyone," he said.
Doherty stopped collecting about four years ago.
"All of a sudden we were moving," he said. "I had a wall that was full and I just kind of stopped thinking about it."
That doesn't mean he's lost his love for comics or his vast collection.
"I just think it's kind of unique," he said.