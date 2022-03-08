New Hampshire communities picked town and school officials, considered operating budgets, and decided on whether to spend money on various projects and repairs Tuesday.
Election day was sunny amid some wind and chilly temperatures for the day as voters in all four of Derry’s voting districts came out to cast ballots at the town’s sole polling location at Calvary Bible Church.
Derry
Derry voters were set to select not only town and school district officials but also a $94.2 million school budget and two school district collective bargaining agreements.
The town's budget is approved later in the spring by Town Council, but the town ballot did include a non-binding referendum question asking voters if they would consider the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state.
The question reads, “Are you in favor of legalizing recreational cannabis (marijuana) in New Hampshire?”
The article and its voting results are non-binding, with no decisions being made, and for informational use only.
Derry voters also had a long list of School Board candidates to consider — 11 in total — and all hoping to win one of three open positions.
By midday, about 1,000 of the town's 19,260 voters on the checklist had cast ballots. A few hours later, the total jumped up to more than 1,800.
Richard Tripp, running for a Derry School Board seat, said he felt the long list of candidates for the school position was a big draw for voters.
"There is such a range," Tripp said.
Derry also had Poll Pad electronic check-in devices on line this year, giving voters an easier way to sign in prior to picking up their ballot.
"People are liking them," said Town Moderator Tina Guilford, also on the ballot running unopposed for another term. "No lines and no waiting."
Voters had a lot to consider at the polls.
And it's not just how towns and schools should spend money on town/school services, but also other spending proposals on the warrant dealing with history, conservation, and technology.
Salem
In Salem, voters consistently filed in and out of the Ingram Senior Center Tuesday. As of 4 p.m., a total of 2,888 ballots were cast there. With three hours before polls closed, the one polling place accumulated more ballots than the entirety of the 2021 election. Then, only 9%, — or 2,413 of Salem's 25,107 voters — participated in the election.
Poll workers at the senior center only registered nine new voters, they said, and collected about a dozen absentee ballots. That's substantially less than the last two pandemic years, when absentee ballots were widely utilized to minimize crowds and contact at the polls.
Salem's other four locations, including Fisk School on Main Street, reported a low to moderate turnout. A poll worker at Fisk counted 417 ballots just before 4 p.m. Sign-holders were spotted outside of each location, many remarking about the mild weather.
Londonderry
In Londonderry, about 2,200 of the town's 16,913 registered voters had cast ballots by early afternoon.
"It's been steady," said School District Moderator Cindi Rice Conley, also on the ballot for another term.
A warrant article on the school ballot also asked voters to consider construction of a new School Administrative Unit, or SAU, building at the town hall complex.
Windham
Windham High had a steady stream of voters Tuesday, with candidates standing outside the school entrance holding signs, greeting voters and ready to answer any questions about what was on both the town and school ballot.
By about 1 p.m., Windham had counted 1,118 ballots.
Students in Windham also had the opportunity to cast their own ballots for school events, including a pajama day, or an extra recess.
Lucia Mannino, 9, a third-grader, cast a ballot for a pajama day at her school. her sister Cecily, 7, in first grade, wanted the same.
"I like being comfy," Lucia said.
Danielle Catabia, director of curriculum at Golden Brook School, said children get very excited about their votes.
She added classrooms also talk about the importance of voting.
Windham High students also volunteered time Tuesday to help at the polls, part of the school's efforts to promote service hours.