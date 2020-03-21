LONDONDERRY — Community care in the greater Derry, Londonderry and surrounding areas got a big boost of support.
Community Caregivers of Greater Derry received a $10,000 donation from FEEDNH.org, the charitable arm of the Great New Hampshire Restaurants’ trust, helping New Hampshire communities and nonprofits through philanthropic collaboration, employee involvement and volunteerism to help families.
A check was presented Monday to Caregivers by Tanya Randolph, Ambassador of Philanthropy and Community Outreach for FEEDNH.org.
“FEEDNH.org truly found the value in what we do and knew that the funds would not only help sustain the program locally, but by publicizing the grant on their website, Facebook and newsletter, others would learn about us, too,” said Caregivers’ Executive Director Cindee Tanuma. “We never want someone to have to look too long or too hard to find us.”
Community Caregivers has more than 30 years of service, with a mission to help the elderly and disabled stay independent in their homes through a strong corps of volunteers who help with transportation, light chores, friends, and shopping.
The recent donation will help support Caregivers and also its Loaner’s Closet for Durable Medical Equipment, lending out valuable medical equipment and materials for those needing help. Donations of equipment are also welcome.
“Life is tough, and we would hate knowing someone went without much needed mobility or independence equipment because they hadn’t heard of us or didn’t think they were eligible,” Tanuma said. “The Loaner’s Closet is open to anyone in the state and items can be kept out as long as they are needed.”
Tanuma said the $10,000 would cover operating costs of the closet for three months.
In 2019 alone, many items went out on loan including 32 to Chester; 487 to Derry; 326 to Londonderry; Hampstead/East Hampstead, 90 pieces of equipment.
“That’s a savings of approximately $74,800 that those residents can now spend on everything from food to medication to fuel,” Tanuma said.
Community Caregivers of Greater Derry is located at 1B Commons Drive in Londonderry, serving hundreds of clients with an additional team of hundreds of caring volunteers.
Tasks include everything from simple household chores and grocery shopping, to offering transportation to clients needing a ride to medical appointments.
Volunteers range in age from high school students to older individuals. They are matched with a particular client based on what the client needs most.
Sometimes it’s just to be there to offer companionship.
Caregivers volunteers have logged thousands and thousands of hours since the group started officially tracking in 1992.
Caregivers is funded by grants, the towns it serves, private donors, civic organizations, businesses, churches and other supporters. To learn more, visit Caregivers at comcaregivers.org or call 603-432-0877.