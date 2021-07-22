DERRY —A downtown nonprofit continues to offer support to not only its clientele but to the community as a whole.
Community Caregivers of Greater Derry wants to eventually offer its new community room to those who may need a gathering space for meetings, or other activities.
The longtime organization supporting elderly and disabled people to remain independent in their homes is now housed in Derry at 6 West Broadway.
The new space is the home of the former Children’s Metamorphosis Museum.
Through Community Caregivers’ strong volunteer network, people are offered support with cleaning, shopping, transportation and other services and tasks. Towns served in addition to Derry are Londonderry, Chester, Sandown, Danville, Windham, and Hampstead.
The organization supports the elderly and disabled through its Volunteer Care-Giving Program, the Loaner’s Closet for Durable Medical Equipment and Project Upkeep.
It started in Derry in 1988, helping elderly and disabled people to remain independent in their homes. The organization moved to Londonderry for several years prior to its return to Derry.
The organization was named top nonprofit in 2019 by the Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce.
And now with some pandemic restrictions behind, it’s welcoming clients safely back to borrow medical materials, and get information on services and other support they might need.
Recently, grant funding through the Samuel P. Hunt Foundation helped finance new paced space at the rear of the building. Inside, a long list of supporters and donors is highlighted on an inner wall.
And the community room space will soon get some upgrades to ready for any local groups and organizations who may need a spot to meet, plan or organize programs and activities.
Caregivers’ Executive Director Cindee Tanuma said the organization’s goal is to gauge what the community needs and then make the space work for those needs.
“It could be a local church needing a space to put Thanksgiving baskets together for a week,” Tanuma said, adding the space may give much needed possibilities to those groups and organizations that don’t have a regular spot to call home.
The space could also work for regular support groups that don’t have a local location for meetings, Tanuma said, or visiting nurse clinics, etc.
The space will also get good use for Caregivers’ volunteer training, Tanuma said.
There will be official work done on a needs assessment for the space.
Tanuma said she appreciated the overall the amount of support from the community and other donors to support Caregivers’ return to Derry and the projects underway.
‘It’s miraculous how people donated and made this our project,” Tanuma said. “They became part of the story; people like to know they are part of something.”
Tanuma added she is happy to be back in the community where Caregivers got its start.