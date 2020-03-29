PLAISTOW — Patricia Hibbard sat in her home and cried.
Just the night before she had created a Facebook group for locals who want to join the quickly growing effort to make masks for healthcare professionals fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
She was immediately overwhelmed with requests from people who wanted to join.
“I thought, this is such a good cause and I'm so glad I started it,” she said. “We are making such a difference in the world. That first day — it just was very, very emotional for me.”
Hibbard said she and fellow Plaistow resident Audrey Peck worked together to start the Facebook group, “Plaistow & Friends Making Masks 4 Heroes.” Since the group was created on March 21, more than 100 people have joined.
“We just have an overwhelming response,” said Hibbard, who said she has a weak immune system and so has been self-quarantining for some time. “I have grandkids that I can't see right now, and that has been really hard. But we are probably saving lives by doing this. That's the only reward we need. It's so rewarding to see the community come together.”
Hibbard said those who know how to sew are making as many face masks as possible. Those who don't sew still have important ways to chip in.
“Some people offer to make donations, even though we don’t really need them,” Hibbard said. “We also have some cheerleaders who are liking posts on the page and saying ‘great job.’ Some people make deliveries. Some people are willing to learn how to cut the fabric so it is ready to be used.”
Masks, pre-cut material and other supplies can be dropped off in front of the Plaistow Public Library, according to Jennifer Dawley, head of youth services there. There's a set of blue plastic drawers in front of the building where people can put their items.
The drawers were put out on the morning of March 24 and by the afternoon multiple donations had been made.
“It’s just blossomed,” Dawley said.
Dawley has always enjoyed sewing, she said, so she was excited that there was a way for her to contribute during the outbreak.
“I had been hearing about need in the community and healthcare workers running out of masks and gowns,” she said. “When [Peck] mentioned that anyone with a sewing machine, I thought ‘that’s something I just do. It is something I enjoy.’ So I figured it was a great way for me to help.”
Chrissy Soucy and her mother-in-law, Jill Brooks, both of Plaistow, also responded to calls from Peck and Hibbard on Facebook.
“If I can do anything to help, I will,” Brooks said. “I’m a bridal seamstress and all the weddings have been postponed, so I've gone from wedding gowns to face masks.”
Soucy said she’s been measuring and cutting fabric while Brooks sews. On March 24, Soucy said Brooks had sewn more than 50 masks and 30 more have been pre-cut.
While homemade masks are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration to be used as surgical masks, James Vitali, an optometrist in Plaistow, said healthcare professionals are extremely thankful for any and all donated masks.
“You do what you have to do,” he said, adding that many doctors’ offices are completely out of medical-grade masks. “It's far better than having no protection. I just spray it with antiviral spray that I have.”
Hibbard noted that some healthcare workers are using the home-made masks on top of surgical masks in order to make the FDA-approved masks last longer.
“I've been doing a lot of research,” she said. “Some hospitals are saying healthcare workers should just bring in a bandana. At least these are two layers, and they are meant to fit around the face. Some of them may put a protective thing within the mask or another layer on the inside, but the intent is for them to be reused. They are washable. They don't have to be thrown out. That's the thought behind it.”
So far, Peck said more than 300 masks have been delivered to Lawrence General Hospital, Lowell General Hospital, nursing homes, and various local private practitioners like Vitali.
“It is amazing, actually. It makes me think about World War II when everything was for the war effort,” Peck said. “And it isn’t the same, but we are at war — war with this horrible pandemic. I think people have the same feelings they did back then. It's hard to explain. We are fighting a different kind of war, but it is a war where people are dying every day.”