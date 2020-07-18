Community honors memory of town moderator

LONDONDERRY — A community supporter and the town's moderator is being remembered with a special day in his memory.
The Town Council recently announced that the primary election day on Sept. 8 will be known as "Tom Freda Day."
Councilors approved a resolution to honor Freda with his special day.
Freda, 62, died June 30 and is being remembered as a man who supported his community, took great pride in the political and election process and worked hard to make Londonderry the best it could be.
Freda lived in Londonderry 22 years and served on the Budget Committee, was a town councilor for many years and was the current town moderator, elected to another two-year term this past March.
In the resolution, Freda is remembered as a "valued and devoted Londonderry resident, friend and public servant."
"Tom's passion was politics, local government and elections," the resolution stated, "and he was present at every local deliberative session as well as all federal state and local elections."
The resolution continued, saying Freda also put his heart and soul into presiding over and conducting special meetings and elections.
"He will be greatly missed by those in Town Hall and within the community," the resolution concluded. "And we thank him for his many years of dedicated service to the town of Londonderry."
School Board member Steve Young took time at a recent board meeting to honor Freda's memory.
"Tom and I didn't always see eye to eye," Young said, "but he ended up being a friend. He will be missed."
Town Clerk Sherry Farrell said Freda was a true community supporter.
"He was the best town moderator I ever worked with," she said.