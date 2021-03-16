LONDONDERRY — Tributes continue to pour in honoring the memory of a Londonderry teen who died in a car crash last Friday night.
Jacob Naar, 17, and a senior at Londonderry High School died in a single-vehicle accident around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hardy and Hovey roads, according to police.
He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Within a short time, news about the accident spread quickly through social media over the weekend, with many sentiments and thoughts shared about Naar from family members, friends and school educators.
A memorial at the site of the crash appeared quickly with many stopping to pay respects.
On Monday afternoon, a stream of students and others stopped at the crash site to view the growing memorial, full of flowers, photos, stuffed animals, a football and tributes to Naar's No. 2 football jersey.
Many stood silent at the site, while others offered hugs to each other.
That included Londonderry High junior Matt Perron who played football alongside Naar, the team's captain, calling his friend "a really positive person."
"You could go to him and talk about anything, and he'd have an answer, for you," Perron said. "He really, really, really taught me a lot and I really think I'm going to devote everything I do this season to him."
Alex Elguezapal is a senior, also on the football team, and remembered his teammate.
"Jake was one of the most selfless people I know, he said. "Over the last three days, there has been a huge sense of love in this community coming from this tragic event."
Londonderry High Principal Jason Parent said Naar was a popular, well-respected member of the class of 2021.
"He touched so many lives and he will be remembered for the kindness he showed to others as well as his positivity in our high school," Parent said. "Jacob was the captain of our football and lacrosse teams, and a spirited leader in Lancer Nation. He will be greatly missed in the Londonderry community, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Naar family at this time."
Assistant Principal Katie Sullivan said Naar was kind, funny, athletic and friends with everyone.
"The best thing about Jake was the way he made people feel," Sullivan said "He simply made everyone's day better and if you needed a smile, you could count on Jake to give you one."
In addition to football, Naar was also on the lacrosse team. Coach Roger Sampson said Naar's memory will remain the heart and soul of the program.
"He was so well-loved and so fun to be with," Sampson said. "He worked hard to be the best athlete he could be and played these sports with all his friends for years since they were little guys. The attachments to each other in this senior class are very strong and everyone is hurting as they come to grips with his passing."
Mary Reyes is a family friend and said she will remember the years when Naar and her son were growing up together.
"(Jake) was just so happy, so kind," Reyes said, adding her son is devastated by the loss of his friend.
Efforts are underway to establish a scholarship fund, The Naar Scholarship Foundation Lancer For Life.
This Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Londonderry High, yard signs and car decals will be sold to support the scholarship, and monetary donations will also be accepted. Checks can also be made out to LHS and sent to Londonderry High School, 295 Mammoth Road, Londonderry, 03053, Attn: Katie Sullivan.
Sullivan added the best thing the community can do is to keep sharing stories and photos about Naar with one another. She said she speaks daily to Naar's parents and they cannot say enough about the outpouring of love and support from the town.
"They want everyone to know they appreciate it and to please keep sharing memories of their wonderful son," Sullivan said.
She added that she will never forget the impact Naar had on her, and she will always hold him in her heart.
"Keep leaning on each other as needed and love one another more now than ever," Sullivans said.