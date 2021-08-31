Community mourns Salem woman killed in crash

SALEM, N.H. — Many people were shocked to learn over the weekend that 46-year-old Salem native Lisa Rodriguez died in a motorcycle crash.
Her only son, 27, also grew up in town, and says he has been offered near-constant condolences and fond memories since the tragic loss.
“She was a class A truck driver, really good at driving,” Christopher Chacon said of his mother. “That partly came from her mom. My grandma was one of those people who would practically go to Canada for a cup of coffee.”
Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 93 in Wilmington. Massachusetts State Police said after an initial investigation that the fatal collision involved Rodriguez, on her Harley Davidson motorcycle, and a Nissan Maxima. That driver was uninjured.
Chason said his mom was on her way to work. Her fiance was waiting for her to arrive, Chacon said, but eventually backtracked to figure out where she was.
“She was already being taken to the hospital at that point,” he said.
The loss of his mom is reminiscent of another heartbreak in 2013.
“My sister died,” he said without wanting to elaborate. “She was 14 years old.”
Chacon said Rogriguez instilled in both of her children a love of animals, music and comedy, regularly sending funny pictures or playing pranks.
She was also known for helping animals, either on the side of the road or at the animal shelter where she once worked.
“The animals that no one wanted, she would end up taking them home,” Chacon said, listing the horses, goats, chickens and dogs he grew up alongside.
He added, “She cared so much about others.”
Chacon said he is awaiting more information from police about what caused the crash and whether the other driver is facing charges.