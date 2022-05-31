SALEM, N.H. — About 50 people concerned about tenants being forced out of the Westgate Arms apartment complex gathered Tuesday evening, questioning the humanity of the mass evictions and searching for a solution.
Hosted by Isaiah 58, a local nonprofit organization, the forum was attended by tenants, their school-aged children, local and state leaders, school counselors, church leaders from nearby communities, and a prominent local builder, Steven Lewis. Each offered resources and insight from their respective realms during the forum at St. David’s Episcopal Church.
Andrea Brown, senior vice president of operations at Gilbert G. Campbell Real Estate in Lowell, accepted a last-minute invitation to the meeting. The family-owned business also owns similar affordable housing complexes in Derry, Manchester, Dover and Nashua.
Brown said wait lists for those locations are generally four to nine months. Someone seeking a unit with two bedrooms and two bathrooms is likely to wait well over a year, she said.
David Yasenka, president of Isaiah 58, explained that his group provides food, clothing, shelter and affordable housing to anyone in need. But in this case, he said, organizers wanted to step in and help before anyone is subjected to homelessness or other dire conditions.
“A lot of people right now are feeling the impossibility,” he said. “I want tonight to be the beginning. We’re not going to get all of the answers right away, but this is the first step.”
Residents who live in the first of 12 buildings at Westgate Arms were notified recently that they need to vacate for largely cosmetic renovations to begin in August. One by one, the 55-year-old buildings will be emptied and improved.
Brown said residents can reapply to move into the renovated units, however, the cost of rent and exact changes being made were not immediately available.
She was asked by several people to consider waiving the application process and fees for anyone who wants to return or remain at the complex.
Resident Devann Vincent, in line with others, remarked about the growing fear with each failed attempt to find new housing and a lack of answers being provided by complex management.
“We depend on Westgate for a life,” he said. “It’s our home.”
The most recent annual report from New Hampshire Housing, published each June, says the vacancy rate for two-bedroom apartments is 0.6% statewide. A vacancy rate of 5% is considered a balanced market for tenants and landlords.
The report estimates that about 20,000 more housing units are needed to meet current demand and stabilize the market.
One tearful woman made the drive from her home in New Jersey to Salem just to attend the meeting in place of her brother, who is in a rehabilitation program.
“This has set him back a bit,” she said, “knowing that he could not have a home to come back to. I’m just here to listen and hopefully figure out some way to help him. I don’t know what to do.”
Though Brown was unable to immediately dispel many of the concerns and fears, she said a meeting with top management is scheduled for Wednesday.
Selectman Keith Stramaglia suggested that the evictions be pushed back a year, giving the people he called his neighbors a real chance to find suitable housing.
Lewis pointed out how he would handle the renovations differently if he were the complex’s owner, also suggesting an extended timeline.
Ninety days during the current housing crisis is “unreasonable,” he said.
Tenants who pay month to month without a lease, like at Westgate Arms, only need 30 days notice to be evicted, according to federal law.
Financial incentives are being offered to encourage the tenants to move out sooner — $500 and the immediate return of a security deposit, if applicable, by July 15 and $250 to leave by July 31.
