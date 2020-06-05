SALEM, N.H. — Caps and cars were decorated as graduates rolled up to Salem High Friday evening.
Instead of sitting in the 86-degree sun waiting for their diplomas, they waited in air-conditioned cars due to the social-distancing guidelines necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.
"I think it's wicked cool," graduate Emma Norcross said. "It's almost better than a regular graduation because it's special and the community has been with us so much."
Fellow graduates like Kiana Roy, Ty Morris and Olivia Eno agreed it was certainly a special occasion, and they were happy to see their teachers, friends and family rooting for them along the streets of Salem for their drive-up graduation.
The Salem High School class of 2020 didn't get the ending to their high school careers that they imagined.
They left school on the afternoon of Friday March 13, and were told over the weekend they wouldn't be coming back because of COVID-19.
From the beginning, some of the graduates say they questioned what, if anything, would happen as they documented this milestone. But the graduates also say they knew their community would rally for them.
School officials worked with the town's fire and police departments to organize a drive-up graduation where students could queue up for their walk across the stage in their cars.
"Would graduation be cancelled? No," Class President Grace Lumley said in her speech. "It might look different, but it is because of the Salem community that we still get a positive conclusion to our 12 years of schooling. Their hard work and thoughtful efforts have allowed us all to come together as a class and still be celebrated."
"We are not forgotten about," Lumley said. "We are not just the class that had their senior year ruined by a virus with the same name as a beer. We are bigger than that. We are being celebrated as a class who has worked hard, put in the effort, and truly faced adversity head on."
They were in it together with classmates and teachers as they navigated a new way to learn, Lumley and Valedictorian Carly Saif said in their speeches.
"Just know, 'We’re all in this together,' and though I know that this was not quite like 'High School Musical' or what you imagined it would be — we still did it," Saif said. "We are graduating! Twelve years. Infinite memories. Vast amounts of knowledge that, though some will be forgotten — sorry most of the foreign language teachers out there — will stick with us for the rest of our lives."
The Salem community came out in full force for the class of 2020, and the graduates said the town and its people will forever be imprinted on them.
"As I have said before, you have all changed me," Salutatorian Massinissa Bosli said. "If it were not for the faces I saw and the people I talked to almost every day, I would not be the person here today. And I hope that I have had some part in helping some of you become who you are, as I would be honored to have helped inspire heroes."
"As our graduation comes to a close you may think a lot is ending: friendships, traditions, classes," Bosli said. "You might think that it's all finished. But I think our story is just getting started."