SALEM, N.H. — Third graders missing their 8-year-old classmate John Conway for a third consecutive day learned of his death Wednesday morning, when school officials brought in crisis teams to help deliver the unexpected news.
Fisk Elementary School Principal George Murray said from his office, "these past few days have been hard on the entire school, all of us."
School officials emailed a letter to parents Tuesday night, shortly after the boy died at a Boston hospital. He was hit by a car in his neighborhood just after 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Police Capt. Jason Smith said that the driver has cooperated with the investigation. As of Wednesday, no charges were filed.
Two Salem police officers returned to the scene of the crash, near 310 Main St., Wednesday afternoon to photograph the area. Neither would comment on the status of the case.
At the elementary school two miles away, Murray said support from parents and elsewhere in the district was constant. Platters of cookies and bouquets of fruit filled the Fisk front office, each with written condolences attached.
Questions about how to support John’s family also kept coming.
Some sort of memorial or remembrance at the school is likely, Murray said, but the priority this week is providing grief support.
According to school officials, John was an only child whose relationship with his mother “was exceptional.”
“John’s mom is an extremely caring woman," Murray said. "He overcame a lot of challenging circumstances because of the work his mom did."
John was in a traditional third grade classroom but also received support services.
“He put a smile on our faces every day," Murray said. "He was rock star. That's how everyone describes him, and it's why this is such a huge loss for his classmates."
Superintendent Maura Palmer said in her note to parents, “Please keep John’s family in your thoughts and prayers.”
They were not yet ready to speak publicly, nor did they want photographs of the boy shared.
“He made the most of his life,” Murray said. “And he certainly left a lasting impression on our school.”
Anyone in need of support, including parents, is encouraged to reach out to school principals or counselors.
