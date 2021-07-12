SEABROOK, N.H. — Upon learning that an investigation by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission was underway, a local state senator recently wrote a letter to the owner of Seabrook Station, raising concerns about NextEra Energy’s refusal to replace an outdated generator circuit breaker.
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, sent a letter to NextEra Energy Chairman and CEO James Robo and regional Vice President Eric McCartney on June 15, noting safety concerns on behalf of the more than 100,000 residents she represents in Amesbury, Merrimac, Newburyport and Salisbury who live within Seabrook Station’s 10-mile Plume Exposure Emergency Planning Zone.
Her letter also referenced tens of thousands of additional residents in Haverhill, Methuen and North Andover who reside in the station’s Ingestion Exposure Pathway and are, therefore, vulnerable to radiation contact.
After reviewing information regarding the outdated generator circuit breaker and the role it has in keeping Seabrook Station operating safely, “I became deeply disturbed that NextEra Energy appears to be placing profit ahead of public safety,” DiZoglio said.
“It is clear that an NRC investigation into the replacement of a 30-year-old circuit breaker must be treated as an emergent priority and immediately addressed to avoid any possible safety-related incidents,” she added.
“Clearly, there is no rationale that justifies placing profit ahead of safety,” said DiZoglio, a candidate for state auditor. “Whatever the risk, there can be no trade-offs between money, nuclear power and people’s well-being.”
Natalie Hildt Treat, executive director of the Amesbury-based nuclear safety group C-10 Research and Education Foundation, shared DiZoglio’s concerns.
“Anytime there are allegations of a safety issue at Seabrook Station, C-10 takes them seriously,” Treat said. “When I heard about the issue of the generator circuit breaker, I called the NRC’s resident inspector, Chris Newport, and our independent expert, David Lochbaum, to get more background on how this equipment works and why it’s important.
“My understanding is that if there’s a fault, the breaker needs to backfeed off-site power from the grid, otherwise the plant must rely on its back-up diesel generators,” she said.
“It sounds like a no-brainer to replace this circuit breaker,” Treat said. “It’s old, outdated and overloaded, and could have safety-related consequences if it fails. While I can’t speak to all the challenges, it seems like the issue is more about who profits than it is about what’s technically feasible.”
In a statement to The Daily News this week, DiZoglio added, “When people live in the shadow of a nuclear facility, they deserve answers and information regarding public safety.”
The senator has not yet received a response from NextEra.