HAMPTON BEACH — Pop punk band All Time Low brought weekend party vibes to a dreary Wednesday night as their “The Sound of Letting Go” show stopped at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom.
All Time Low broke onto the scene in 2005, slinging their first EP at the Vans Warped Tour to build up the loyal following they now have nearly 20 years later. They officially formed the band in 2003 in Towson, Maryland.
“It’s been 12 years since we’ve played here,” lead singer Alex Gaskarth told the crowd. “It’s nice to be back.”
The New Hampshire audience got a taste of the band’s full-length releases since they last took the Hampton Beach stage over a decade ago. Since 2011, All Time Low has released five albums, including 2023’s “Tell Me I’m Alive.”
They seamlessly weaved in new singles like “Calm Down” and “Sleepwalking” into the set while balancing things out with cuts from every era of the band, dating back to their 2006 EP.
The chemistry the quartet has on stage is undeniable. Band members Gaskarth, Jack Barakat, Zack Merrick and Rian Dawson constantly feed off each other the entire show while filling the venue with punchy rifts and kicking drums.
All Time Low packed in some of their biggest melodic hits to satisfy even the casual fan who might only know the pop-punk scene anthem, “Weightless” or MTV Video Music Award winner “Missing You.”
The energy was high on stage from start to finish and in the crowd where Gaskarth joined a dance party in the midst of fans during “The Sound of Letting Go.”
The crowd even got to vote on a song they wanted to hear during the show and one encore song was decided by bringing a fan on stage before ending the show with arguably their biggest song, “Dear Maria, Count Me In.”
Night three of the tour presented some technical challenges according to the band, but they were the only ones who seemed to notice.
The band’s equipment was damaged in a torrential rainstorm last Friday on what was supposed to be the tour’s opening night at the Maryland State Fair. The guys were still working out some kinks with their instruments which were stranded on stage that night.
“It’s kind of a guessing game if things are going to turn on or not,” Gaskarth said.
But the audience couldn’t tell, or really didn’t care, if a chord was off-key.
The ballroom was one of the more intimate venues which All Time Low has played in recent years, and one that made for a special night for all there.
