SALEM, N.H. — A Concord man is being charged with negligent driving after the dump truck he was driving crashed into a pick-up truck and then a school bus last week, causing a mass causality incident, police said.
Jeremy McNally, 37, was behind the wheel in the area of North Broadway and Lake Street Aug. 1, police said. He is accused of causing the string of crashes that injured 21 people, including 17 kids and 4 adults.
Police said McNally's dump truck hit a pickup truck and then a school bus carrying 43 people who were part of a private summer camp.
Details of what caused the crash have not been made public.
Children from the summer camp program and staffers were on a field trip to a bowling alley, according to a press release from Little Sprouts, a network of preschools based in Lawrence.
According to initial reports, 21 people were transported to area hospitals.
That number of transports was a massive operation, with the Salem Fire Department requiring assistance from several neighboring communities plus Lawrence General Hospital.
Four Salem ambulances were joined by two each from Derry, Londonderry and Lawrence General; and one each from Hampstead, Methuen and Windham.