DERRY — A congressman from New Hampshire is making the rounds remotely to find out more about how towns and cities are faring during the pandemic.
And that included Derry as U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., paid a call on town officials Thursday afternoon, remotely meeting with Town Administrator David Caron and Town Councilor Joshua Bourdon for a conversation about the state of the town as coronavirus concerns continue.
"We want to make sure everyone is well equipped to face this head on," Pappas said in the remote call.
The economic downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is causing a significant reduction in state and local tax revenue across New Hampshire, according to a release from Pappas' office. A provision of the CARES Act barred communities with populations below 500,000 from accessing direct federal aid. No unit of local government in New Hampshire, including Derry, currently exceeds this threshold.
In Derry, Bourdon credited Caron's strong commitment to the community as its success story.
"We are so grateful to have a steady person at the helm," Bourdon said. "We couldn't have a better person in that role."
Caron has been on the job for about five years.
The councilor also mentioned Derry operates under a tax cap, with limitations on how much the town could legally spend when formulating its annual budget.
Bourdon said several years ago, a different set of bodies on the Town Council voted to make deep cuts in emergency personnel and forced one of the community's fire stations to close.
A strong resident response followed with petitions and a special election, voting to bring those reductions and services people wanted, Bourdon said.
"And right now our budget is cut to the bone," Bourdon told Pappas, "and not a lot of needless spending."
Without continued state and federal support through the pandemic, Bourdon said Derry's current state could take a downturn.
"My fear is in a couple of years all this will come to a head," he said. "When there is nothing left to do but cut."
At the end of fiscal year 2020, Caron said Derry was in good shape. There have been some reductions in revenues, but other programs in place have helped keep the town afloat.
"Those safety net programs, Paycheck Protection Program, Main Street programs helped us get to a good spot, helped stem the tide," Caron said.
Pappas has made successful calls for House leadership in Washington, D.C. to include robust funding for local governments in the next COVID-19 response package. The Heroes Act includes more than $1.5 billion in direct assistance to New Hampshire localities and $3.5 billion to the state government. These funds are not currently included in the Senate proposal introduced by Senate Republicans.
Pappas also feels New Hampshire's residents are vigilant and working hard to remain safe, but no one can let their guard down.
"Right now (we) are in a good place," Pappas said. "There is a huge degree of vigilance in New Hampshire. And communities are finding ways to look out for each other. We are seeing that all across New Hampshire."
Bourdon said in his conversations with local business owners he hears a lot of concern with many, including restaurant owners, wondering what the cooler weather will bring when outdoor dining will not be possible.
Derry councilors approved a program earlier this year to allow restaurants to take advantage of parking spaces in front of their businesses to create "parklets" for additional seating, but that opportunity expires this fall.
"Many in town are grateful for assistance, but concerned and very scared with what they will do come fall," Bourdon said. "We hope to give them the best shot of staying open once it's colder and serving people inside. It's the fear of the unknown with what the virus will do. They are very nervous, very scared."
Pappas said there is no playbook for how the coronavirus behaves.
"It starts with the day and what is being put out there," Pappas said. "Health is a big concern, can our hospitals handle an influx? Are they going to be able to have food? Are schools safe and do my neighbors take the virus seriously?"
Caron said the Derry community is strong but uncertainty remains.
"We are not sure where the end is, but families in town are very resilient," Caron said, adding residents are doing well wearing masks and keeping other safety measures in place. He also credited the town's residents for being safe and respectful when coming to the municipal center to do business.
Bourdon added this was no one's fault.
"People are clinging to hope right now," he said. "We are in one of our nation's most tested times. People need a leg up, a little help and assistance."