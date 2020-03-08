SALEM, N.H. — There are three contested races at the polls Tuesday.
Three candidates are vying for two spots on the Planning Board and three are competing for the role of tax collector. Four candidates are seeking two seats on the Zoning Board of Adjustment.
Voters will weigh in at the polls from 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Ward 1 votes at Fisk School, 14 Main St. Ward 2 votes at Soule School, 173 South Policy St. Ward 3 votes at Barron School, 55 Butler St. Ward 4 votes at the Ingram Senior Center, 1 Sally Sweet Way. Ward 6 votes at North Salem School, 140 Zion Hill Road. Ward 5 closed a few years ago. See a map at townofsalemnh.org/town-clerk/faq/where-do-i-vote.
Questions marked with N/A were not answered.
Planning Board
Beverly Donovan, 55
Occupation: Economic development director for the town of Derry
Family: Husband Tim, daughter Amy, son Michael and his wife Danielle and twin grandchildren, Zoey and Emmett
Education: Southern New Hampshire University, master’s degree in community economic development
Incumbent: Yes
Elected experience: Served four years on the Salem Planning Board, including one year as an alternate. Before that, she was elected to two terms on the Windham School Board with five of those years as the representative to the Salem School Board.
What are the most serious issues facing the town?
The most serious issue facing Salem is growth. Salem’s location at the gateway to New Hampshire along Interstate 93 ensures that it will face increasing pressure for development in both housing and commercial sectors and we must remain vigilant and true to the ordinances and rules put into place by the voters, while also being reasonable and practical with future development.
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
I have the knowledge and experience to continue my work to maintain and improve the quality of life in Salem. Planning experience includes: Open Space Planning Committee, Workforce Housing Committee and Master and Strategic Planning Committees; current member of Rockingham Economic Development Center CEDS Committee, which studies and makes recommendations on issues such as water, sewer, road infrastructure, housing and economic development strategies.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
People receive information from such a wide variety of sources, it’s becoming more and more difficult to engage people in the civic process. Attending meetings or watching them via local cable access is still the best way to see for yourself how the process works and to ask questions and make comments. Minutes are posted on the town website and give an accurate record of the Planning Board’s meetings.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties? No.
Joe Feole, 38
Occupation: Electrical engineer working in the solar industry
Family: Wife Danielle and son Joey
Education: Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering technology from UMass Lowell
Elected experience: None
Incumbent: No
What are the most serious issues facing the town?
Some of the issues facing the town right now are lack of housing, need for a new central fire station, and the middle school renovation. The fire station and school are currently in warrant articles and as a Planning Board member I’ll ensure that permitting and proper designs are followed.
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
I’m an engineer. Engineers solve problems. I’ll use my extensive background in engineering and construction to help solve issues that come to the Planning Board. As an engineer working in the solar industry, I have experience permitting projects sustainably that can benefit the town and the board.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
The Salem government is very transparent. Planning Board meetings are televised live on local public access and recorded. They are open to the public. Planning Board members are elected and not appointed. Minutes and agendas are posted to the town website. Deliberative sessions allow feedback on warrant articles.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties? No.
Robert Gibbs, 63
Occupation: Purchaser for a dental device manufacturer.
Family: Wife Cheryl, along with one daughter, a stepdaughter and a stepson and five grandchildren.
Education: Certificate in computer operations.
Elected experience: Served three years on the Planning Board as a member and two years as an alternate.
Incumbent: Yes
What are the most serious issues facing the town?
From a Planning Board point of view, I think getting Tuscan Village right and keeping to the current ordinances. I see much change to many businesses and buildings in Salem due to Tuscan Village. Many of the older properties will need to be upgraded to keep up with all of these new properties, and these businesses need direction and fair-handed decisions of the town.
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
I am the best person because of my experience, a total of five years on the board. There needs to be consistency on the board right now, or there'll be no consistency in the town.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
I think the local government is very transparent. Meeting agendas are posted online, and meetings are televised with posted meeting minutes. I do believe that the non-public meeting of the Board of Selectman should have a non-voting citizen witness. What makes a government transparent is citizen participation. More people showing up to more meetings is needed.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties? No.
Tax collector
Martha Breen, 57
Occupation: Office administrator for Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office
Family: Married for 32 years to Kevin Breen and has four children – Caitlin, Sean, Meghan and Daniel
Education: Graduate of Salem High School, attended University New Hampshire, completed Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program, completed Primex Supervisors Academy, completed dozens of training programs pertinent for New Hampshire public employees
Elected experience: Kelley Library trustee (1998-2016), Salem School Board (2000-2003), Charter Commission
Incumbent: No
What are the most serious issues facing the town?
One issue to address is the duty to balance growth and development with our desire to retain the quality of life values we all embrace. Increasing the tax base for additional revenue is good, but only when and if it can be accomplished sensibly to ensure Salem remains an affordable and desirable place to live, work and play.
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
I have been an engaged resident of Salem for 38 years. In this time, I have more than 20 years of service in both appointed and elected positions. I also have relevant training as a committed public employee. Experience counts and I truly believe I possess the knowledge, skills and abilities to do a great job as Salem’s Tax Collector.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
Transparency promotes accountability and ensures residents have an opportunity to stay informed about issues affecting their town. For this reason, I support expanded use of technology to ensure citizens always have an opportunity to monitor and remain informed of the day-to-day occurrences in local government.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties? No.
Stephen Boyd, 51
Occupation: COO of food start-up company
Family: N/A
Education: See below
Elected experience: I currently serve on the Conservation Commission, so I know the lay of the land, and the Budget Committee, so I know where the money goes.
Incumbent: No
What are the most serious issues facing the town?
I want to establish trust between the Tax Collector's office and the people and businesses of Salem who are the real investors. We have to establish a culture of looking at our financial position over a multi-year time frame to enable citizens and businesses to prioritize and drive commercial investment opportunities and help individual homeowners to increase their property values.
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
As a veteran, a vote for a vet has more weight than saying “Thank you for your service." This position is 20% math and 80% customer service. As I Navy nuclear power school graduate, I can assure you I have the math down. I think in calculus. Yes, those long equations. Solving future issues with math. I have my degree in Human Resource Management and years of customer service. It is all about us the human and how we interact.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
To create a sense of accountability and transparency in our city government I will be making decisions based on facts and mathematical data and solely with the best interests of the entire town at heart.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties? N/A
Kerry Keenan, 48
Occupation: Patient service representative at Northeast Rehab Hospital
Family: Husband Jim Keenan, three children: Kiley, Brady and Cooper
Education: B.S. from Plymouth State College
Elected experience: N/A
Incumbent: No
What are the most serious issues facing the town?
The most serious issues, in my opinion, facing Salem is with the Woodbury Middle School in desperate need of renovations as well as the expansion of existing buildings to accommodate the growing population moving into our town. This is especially true of the police station.
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
I feel my 20-plus years of customer service experience as well as my background with monetary collections and running of daily financial reports makes me the best candidate for this job. I would like the residents of Salem to have a positive experience when contacting the Town Hall — whether that be in person or on the phone — and know that I will always do my best to help with any questions or problems that they may have.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
I feel the town of Salem has done a great job at making local government transparent and accessible to its residents through the town website as well as through the town hall itself. We also have the local government television station that broadcasts local meetings.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties? No