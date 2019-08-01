WASHINGTON — Corey Lewandowski of Windham, the former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, is considering running for Senate in New Hampshire.
"The president needs a strong supporter of his on the ticket in New Hampshire," Lewandowski told Fox News on Thursday. "New Hampshire is a state he lost by 2,700 votes, but having a strong, unified ticket in the state will help him be successful in 2020."
Two-term Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is up for reelection. Retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc is already running for the GOP nomination. Former New Hampshire House Speaker Bill O'Brien has also expressed interest in the race.
The New Hampshire Democratic Party quickly seized on Lewandowski's interest in the race.
"Corey Lewandowski is a craven lobbyist who is chomping at the bit to strip away Granite Staters' health care," state Democratic spokesman Josh Marcus-Blank said in a statement.
Lewandowski, whom Trump fired in June 2016, has previously run unsuccessfully for state legislature in Massachusetts and treasurer in Windham.
Lewandowski would not be the first candidate who lost a race in Massachusetts to run for Senate in New Hampshire.
In 2014, Shaheen won a 3-point victory over Republican Scott Brown, who had been a senator from Massachusetts before losing to Elizabeth Warren in 2012.
National Republicans are hoping to target Shaheen this cycle given Hillary Clinton's narrow margin in the Granite State in 2016.