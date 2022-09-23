Medicaid reimbursement rate increases for birthing units around New Hampshire were approved as Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington spoke of the long-term damage being done to maternal health-care since the state’s abortion ban went into effect.
The Concord, N.H., Democrat said at the Executive Council meeting in Jaffrey on Wednesday that it is becoming harder for the state to attract and retain physicians, and the ban leads to operating-room decisions that put women’s lives and doctors’ liberties in jeopardy.
Also, increases in malpractice insurance are making it possible for the state to see new “maternity deserts” forming as birthing units close and rural hospitals give up on providing deliveries, she said.
Already, Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester has announced it is closing its birthing unit and sending patients to its sister hospital in Portsmouth.
Warmington vigorously challenged Gov. Chris Sununu’s comparison of New Hampshire’s abortion ban as being the same as New York’s and Massachusetts’, saying doctors here have to decide between whether to save the life of the mother or be found guilty of the crime of performing an abortion after 24 weeks.
In New Hampshire, abortions are no longer allowed after 24 weeks of pregnancy. This law went into effect on Jan. 1 as part of a Republican-backed budget bill. It is controversial and central to the Democrats’ efforts to win elections this November.
Warmington, the lone Democrat on the five-member council, is running for re-election and so is Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.
Sununu has stated that he signed the budget bill but was not pleased with all the provisions in it related to abortion restrictions, but maintained that most people support a ban on abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy.
Executive Councilor Joe Kenney, a Wakefield Republican, asked about saving birthing centers that are closing in rural areas.
He said his area in the North Country lost more population than the rest of the state and said he was concerned about future challenges to keeping birthing centers open.
Henry Lipman of the Department of Health and Human Services, said passing measures such as the increases in rates “is a beginning of what needs to be done to maintain obstetric services in the state.”
“We are trying to work on a number of different fronts,” Lipman said noting there is a need for more recruiting and training and retention of staff and to not “treat each hospital as an island.”
The state is leading the region in population growth. Lipman said Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon is looking into the issue of emerging “maternity desserts” to ensure New Hampshire does not create one.
Lori Shibinette, outgoing commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services, confirmed there are costs that women and the medical community are suffering from the new restrictions.
The Republican-backed council has also voted to oppose funding for family planning services at a handful of centers that provide abortions, including Planned Parenthood. Shibinette has said in the past that is adding to the problem of accessing reproductive health for many women of modest means.
Warmington said she is being told by officials at DHMC that it is very tough to recruit people into the field here in New Hampshire now when the state has such abortion restrictions, particularly aspects of criminal charges for physicians doing the care they have done here for years.
Executive Councilor Janet Stevens, a Rye Republican, asked if Shibinette could define the ban that is in effect.
Shibinette said she would defer to her lawyer “but generally speaking anything in the second or third term of pregnancy there is a limit on that."
“So 27, 28 weeks?” Stevens asked.
“24,” Shibinette said.
“So 24 weeks, the same as Massachusetts and the same as New York,” Sununu said.
Warmington rejected that assertion.
“So, governor I just have to beg to differ. There is no exception for the health of the mother. There is an exception for the life of the mother," she said.
"But when a mother comes in and she is hemorrhaging, a doctor has to sit there and make a decision about whether we are talking ‘is this mother going to die? Is it 100 percent chance she is going to die or is it 90 percent chance?’ And that doctor has to make that decision with the awareness that he or she might go to jail if she makes the wrong call'" she continued. "So it is not the same as Massachusetts. You need to stop saying that because you are misleading the public. You have a ban that is endangering the lives of women in our state. You need to stop saying that it is the same in Massachusetts.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.