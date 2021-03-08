SALEM, N.H. – A couple who believes they were sold a fatally sick dog from Pick of the Litter wants the business owner held accountable for the tragic fallout. They join two other families since 2019 to have owned a dog from the South Broadway pet store only briefly before its unexpected death, as confirmed by The Eagle-Tribune and state officials.
Londonderry resident Joelle Fagan said her boyfriend surprised her Feb. 4 with a lhasa apso, a 3-pound puppy she named Bella. Four days later, Bella died at a local emergency veterinary hospital.
Despite being refunded the cost of the dog and an additional $600 – for a portion of medical expenses – the couple wants to caution other potential customers, and persuade the business owner to change safety protocols.
Records show that the puppy — born in Missouri on Nov. 10, 2020 and trucked cross-country — died of parvovirus, a highly contagious virus that primarily affects dogs.
Fagan describes an alarmingly quick decline after welcoming the seemingly healthy pet to its new home last month.
“We were getting ready to make (veterinary) appointments right away, for the normal vaccines and things, but on Sunday (Feb. 7) she started vomiting,” Fagan said. “We thought: She’s a puppy, she’s in a new house, maybe it just takes some time to adjust.”
But Bella came down with more concerning symptoms, her owner said, including extreme lethargy.
“Monday morning I called the vet and brought her right in. They rushed me over to the emergency vet in Windham, where we found out she was very dehydrated,” Fagan said.
A test for parvovirus came back positive later that day, according to records Fagan provided The Eagle-Tribune. The diagnosis was followed by supportive care — a tube down the dog’s airway and a line to deliver medications and liquids into its bloodstream.
“That was about 8 p.m. Monday night,” Fagan recalls. “She died at 2 a.m.”
Sharon LeBlanc, owner of Pick of the Litter, has challenged accusations from customers that any pets — including Bella — died prematurely as a result of wrongdoing from her or her staff at the store.
In an email to the newspaper, LeBlanc said this particular puppy tested negative for parvovirus prior to sale. She provided collaborating records from an Atkinson veterinary clinic dated Jan. 21.
She added, “On February 6, staff made a follow-up call and (the owner) told us that everything was great. Once parvovirus is contracted, symptoms arise 3-10 days thereafter. Since the puppy tested negative, it is likely it came in contact with the virus after it left our facility.”
Fagan, however, believes her puppy contracted the deadly virus during its two weeks at the pet store following the negative test.
After bringing Bella home, Fagan said the only other dog around was her 8-year-old Chihuahua, which avoided the new puppy and never became sick.
“This is a very unfortunate situation which was handled properly, fairly and sympathetically by the business,” LeBlanc said.
Also, “A small percentage of people lash out inappropriately, which is again the reason we are communicating.”
LeBlanc, who lives in South Carolina, was referring to a report from The Eagle-Tribune in October 2020 which highlighted the deaths of three other dogs from Pick of the Litter.
The New Hampshire Department of Agriculture, Markets and Food was also in contact with LeBlanc about shortcomings they noticed in her business.
At the time, the office was reviewing a complaint that alleged a cockapoo was sold and subsequently diagnosed with lice, gastroenteritis, a heart murmur, and kennel cough in 2019.
The dog was seen at an emergency veterinary hospital multiple times, twice within two weeks of leaving Pick of the Litter, and died soon after, according to Assistant State Veterinarian Nate Harvey.
The dog’s owner was Nicole Lawler, of Dracut. She named him Buddy, she said, and planned to give him to her mom for her 50th birthday. After consecutive medical issues, Lawler said she ended up at an emergency vet clinic in Lawrence, where she ultimately had to euthanize the dog.
“At the end he was having three seizures a minute. He couldn’t swallow, was drooling everywhere. He couldn’t walk,” she said. “He couldn’t even control his eye movements. He’d look at me with one eye and the other would almost fall away.”
Records show other customer complaints have sparked inspections of the store, which revealed ongoing issues with untidy spaces and questionable record-keeping practices for individual animals.
New Hampshire State Veterinarian Stephen Crawford said this week, “the department has not received any customer complaints about Pick of the Litter since October 2020.”
However, he noted, "That may not be unexpected since parvovirus in dogs is not a reportable or regulated illness in New Hampshire since it is not transmittable to humans.”
“With that said, the department is actively working with Pick of the Litter and its veterinarian to minimize the risk of parvovirus or other illnesses in the future,” he said.
New Hampshire law allows the Department of Agriculture, Markets and Food the ability to take administrative action.