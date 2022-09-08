BRENTWOOD — A New Hampshire man's request for Sandown officials to hold a special meeting over the use of electronic voting machines has been denied by a Rockingham Superior Court judge.
Judge David Ruoff ruled that the petitioner, Doug Wilson, had no standing in the matter because he's not a Sandown resident or registered voter there.
He is from Greenland.
Even if Wilson did have standing, Ruoff said he still would have denied the petition.
To start, the 25 signatures Wilson needed in order to bring his complaint to court included that of a non-registered voter, which is not allowed.
In a press release, Sandown officials said they were allowed to check the list of names and discovered one was not a registered voter at the time of the filing.
The judge decided that Sandown officials didn't unreasonably decline the initial petition to hold a special meeting.
Ruoff referenced a Sandown memorandum that allows its Board of Selectmen to decide how votes are counted. The judge ruled, “any vote on the proposed warrant article would have been advisory and not binding on the Select Board.”
Board of Selectmen Chairperson Jonathan Goldman said the judge's decision is clear — elected officials have the final say.
“We took advice from our attorney the entire time,” Goldman said. “We believe strongly that this is the Board of Selectmen's decision and we are happy that we prevailed.”
He went on, “We will not allow a group of out-of-town residents to use our residents as pawns to get their way to solve a problem we don't have in Sandown."
Goldman hopes the petition's dismissal can be used as grounds for other towns grappling with similar issues.
Ruoff noted in his ruling, “there is no evidence that the petitioner filed this case in bad faith.”
