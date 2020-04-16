SALEM, N.H. — Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette announced Thursday that there is a coronavirus outbreak at a Salem independent and assisted living facility.
Twenty-one residents and four staff members at The Residence at Salem Woods tested positive for COVID-19, Shibinette said
Located at 6 Sally Sweets Way, The Residence at Salem Woods is a 72,000 square-foot, 84-apartment community, according to its website.
Shibinette also announced outbreaks at facilities in Concord and Dover.
Gov. Chris Sununu also announced that schools would continue with remote learning in New Hampshire for the rest of the year.
