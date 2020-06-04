SEABROOK — The impact of COVID-19 on federal oversight of the Seabrook Station nuclear power plant was the focus of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's annual assessment meeting Wednesday night.
During the remote meeting via Webex and a call-in phone number, senior resident inspector Paul Cataldo reported that Seabrook Station "operated safely" throughout 2019.
"The basis for our 2019 assessment of Seabrook Station is a combination of green performance indicators and more than 5,000 hours of independent inspection activity," Cataldo said of the work between him and resident inspector Travis Daun.
Though the annual assessment was discussed in detail, the questions mostly revolved around COVID-19 and whether inspections remained up to par.
Cataldo said he and Daun have always had full access to documents and video surveillance of the plant, and that access has proved crucial for remote work these past two months during the coronavirus pandemic.
"During the national health emergency, this was especially true as we were provided laptops that gave us access to various plant parameters and computer applications, exactly the thing we would have if were on-site in our office," he said.
Though he and Daun are working remotely most of the time, they visit the plant "at a minimum of every three days," Cataldo said and also participate in remote meetings with other officials on a regular basis.
In the question-and-answer portion, Natalie Hildt Treat, executive director of the Amesbury-based nuclear watchdog group C-10 Research & Education Foundation, asked Cataldo how the COVID-19 pandemic "has changed the frequency, the manner, any of the inspections and your oversight of monitoring and measuring alkali silica reaction progressions."
In response, he said there "has been no impact from the COVID-19 virus regarding the continuation of our inspection activity."
Cataldo added that although he and Daun visit the plant "at a minimum of every three days," sometimes those visits are even more frequent and the concrete structure is visually inspected inside and out.
Additionally, during the Q&A portion, a spokesperson from Sen. Elizabeth Warren's office recited a statement from the senator about addressing concerns "before they become problems."
While Warren was "glad" to hear of the annual assessment findings, she reminded the NRC and NextEra Energy Inc., the plant's owner, to listen to affected communities, while "transparently addressing their concerns" and protecting workers.
"It is troubling that the NRC has taken steps that could weaken oversight of the facility during the public health and economic crises," she said. "Earlier this year, the NRC announced exemptions for certain regulatory requirements during the pandemic."
The assessment meeting came only days after Seabrook Station had to be manually shut down by plant operators Friday after an unplanned insertion of control rods. COVID-19 had no impact on these onsite activities, Cataldo said. The incident is still under investigation, but he said there is evidence that shows it occurred "due to a potential equipment malfunction."
Peter Robbins, director of nuclear communications for NextEra Energy, said in a statement Monday "our operators followed their procedures and training and initiated a manual shutdown of Seabrook’s reactor after an issue with a piece of equipment. All systems responded normally and the equipment issue has been addressed. Seabrook Station is in the process of returning to full power."