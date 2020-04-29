SALEM, N.H. — Ten residents who lived in the memory care unit at The Residence at Salem Woods died recently after an outbreak of COVID-19, according to an April 25 letter to families from Senior Executive Director Shari LaRoche.
LaRoche wrote, “We have not received confirmation of the cause but anticipate that complications from the COVID-19 virus played some role.”
New Hampshire Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette announced an outbreak at the 84-apartment community April 16. She said 21 residents and four staff members in the memory care wing tested positive.
The state tested the whole wing after staff noticed patients getting sick, spokesman Ted Doyle explained the same day. There were no deaths at the time, he said.
However, an April 22 letter to families announces the loss of eight residents between April 9 and April 22. An update two days later mentions two more deaths.
Doyle said Wednesday five of the patients who died were receiving end-of-life hospice care.
The first letter reads, “we have had 13 associates test positive through today,” the majority of which were concentrated in the memory care unit.
"We're grateful to our associates. This has all happened despite some really heroic, dedicated efforts on their part," Doyle said Wednesday. "These folks have been working day and night to keep the community safe."
He added, "the support of the state and the town of Salem has also been extremely valuable."
Families were told in a letter, "Some of those associates are completely asymptomatic and are continuing to work in our Reflections (memory care) neighborhood caring for our residents."
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human services provided resources Tuesday to test everyone outside the memory care unit, including “all of our independent and assisted living facility residents,” LaRoche said in the latest update.