PELHAM — Police ask residents to keep an eye out for two people suspected of committing credit card fraud Friday night at Rite Aid.
Police received a call from a Rite Aid employee at 8:22 p.m. after the pair tried to use three credit cards to purchase gift cards at the Atwood Road pharmacy, according to Sgt. Brian Barbato.
"What happened is on three separate occasions, they had walked into the store to buy gift cards, and each time, the credit card they used was declined," Barbato said.
The two people, who were recorded on Rite Aid's security camera, were using credit cards that police suspect were stolen. Each incident took place within a few minutes of the other.
"One card was declined, they'd go right back outside, they'd come back in, the second card was declined and the third time they came in, it was declined," Barbato explained. "At that point, the employee called us and we had responded, but they had already left before we got on scene."
The credit cards have not been confirmed by police as stolen, they were just declined, Barbato said.
"We haven't listed them as suspects yet because even though we're pretty confident that (the credit cards) were stolen, we haven't proven that yet," he said.
Anyone who recognizes the people in the security camera photos is asked to contact Officer Michael Simes at 603-635-2411.