SALEM, N.H. — Families from across the Merrimack Valley gathered at the Field of Dreams community park and playground to kick off a summer concert series July 7.
The Salem, New Hampshire, spot is popular with toddlers for its dedicated play area. It also offers walking trails, picnic areas and occasional entertainment. The Chris White Band performed most recently.
Nearing its 30th anniversary, volunteers who maintain the spot are focused on improvements to the stage and installation of a new pavilion. The existing structure lacks overhead coverage and is not handicapped accessible.
Donations of time and money — including that of a local architect — are expected to help keep costs low. Nearly 70% of expected costs have been raised, according to volunteers.
A complete schedule of events and more information can be found online at fieldofdreamsnh.org.
