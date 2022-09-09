Voters will head to the polls Sept. 13 for the New Hampshire primary election, where it will be determined which of 10 Republican candidates will challenge Democratic incumbent Chris Pappas to represent the 1st Congressional District.
It’s a crowded field for Republicans vying for the nomination, but Pappas is running unopposed on the Democratic ballot and looking for re-election in November.
Democratic candidate
Pappas is the First Congressional District incumbent. He is a small business owner from Manchester. In Congress, Pappas serves on committees aimed at helping veterans and improving infrastructure. He’s focused on health care affordability, combating the opioid crisis and fighting for LGBTQ rights. Pappas is an advocate for the American Rescue Plan, job training and college affordability.
Republican candidates
Gilead R. Towne resides in Salem and works in the jewelry and watch industry. Towne defends the First and Second amendments and supports reducing health care costs and college tuition costs. He also advocates for lowering taxes and equal pay for equal work.
Tom Alciere is a self-employed webmaster from Nashua. His campaign emphasizes that he never supported former President Donald Trump. Alciere supports opening the border, eliminating zoning restrictions and abolishing school taxes.
Tim Baxter resides in Seabrook and is a state representative. He is a small business owner and non-profit founder. Baxter’s campaign touts him as a “conservative fighter” who has fought for tax cuts to help small businesses. Baxter supports protecting the Second Amendment and fighting vaccine passports.
Gail Huff Brown, of Rye, has 30 years of experience as a journalist. She’s the wife of former Sen. Scott Brown. Issues important to her are securing the border, combating socialism and protecting constitutional rights. Brown also wants to end vaccine mandates and restore voter confidence.
Mark Kilbane, of Exeter, is an Army veteran and CEO of Fight for Ukraine. Kilbane supports veteran affairs, lower taxes and free trade and expansion of U.S. markets. He supports raising educational standards, defending the Second Amendment and family values.
Karoline Leavitt grew up in Atkinson. She was a White House assistant press secretary for former President Trump. Coming from a small business family, she supports lowering corporate tax rates and lessening business regulations. She backs police funding, border control and the Second Amendment.
Mary Maxwell is a writer from Concord. She previously ran for the House of Representatives in 2006. Maxwell opposes vaccine mandates and wants to hold public servants accountable.
Matt Mowers resides in Gilford and served as a White House senior advisor under President Trump. He supports border control, lowering taxes and mental health initiatives. He backs veteran affairs, police funding and amendment rights.
Russell Prescott of Kingston is a business owner. He was a state senator for five terms and served on the New Hampshire Executive Council. His campaign touts working to correct inflation and election reform. He supports gun rights and border control.
Kevin R. Rondeau, 56, lives in Manchester. He is a lifelong New Hampshire resident. Rondeau supports the Second Amendment, border security and affordable housing.
