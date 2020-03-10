DANVILLE — Voters declined to fund a new and improved $2.6 million police station during Tuesday’s municipal elections.

According to the project summary previously provided by Scott Borucki, the chairman of the Board of Selectmen, the current police station consists of four rooms totaling about 700 square feet. The building also houses the Danville Fire Department. The proposed new station would have been approximately 5,200 square feet.

When the police station was built in 1988, it was intended to be temporary, according to Borucki. The building was only intended to be used by the Police Department for seven years.

“The Police Department can no longer effectively and safely operate at the current facility,” the police Chief Wade Parsons wrote on the Police Department’s website. The project summary stated that the building is in violation of state mandates, and that it poses a threat to the safety of officers, the Fire Department, and town residents.

The town also voted to approve the proposed operating budget of $3,555,765, and the town voted to advise the Board of Selectmen to maintain the current recycling program even if the cost of recycling exceeds the cost of trash removal.

In addition, the town voted in favor of a citizen’s petition to keep Danville’s polling station open for an extra hour during municipal elections. Polls currently close at 7 p.m.

In a 577-407 vote, incumbent Kimberly Farrah won the school board election against challenger Sabrina Alberg.

The Board of Selectmen’s current chairman, Scott Borucki, was defeated by Dottie Billbrough and Steven Woitkun — neither of whom have served on the board before. Borucki received 473 votes to Billbrough's 579 and Woitkun's 615.

Mary Elizabeth Seals defeated Roger Whitehouse in the race to become Library Trustee, and Bruce Caillouette came out on top against John Caldwell in a close race to become Danville’s road agent.

Danville Warrant Article results 2020 unofficial

Warrant Article Yes No
Article 3 778 176
Article 4 745 252
Article 5 844 173
Article 6 800 218
Article 7 851 200
Article 8 498 596
Article 9 573 474
Article 10 844 236
Article 11 694 383
Article 12 699 389
Article 13 660 391
Article 14 704 359
Article 15 658 412
Article 16 819 251
Article 17 554 496
Article 18 746 307
Article 19 722 319
Article 20 908 147
Article 21 851 185
Article 22 592 431
Article 23 850 156
Article 24 828 193
Article 25 459 609
Article 26 756 310
Article 27 469 592
Article 28 542 484
School
Article 2 509 465
Article 3 633 393
Article 4 641 390
Article 5 728 274
Article 6 676 356
Article 7 764 296
Article 8 849 133
Article 9 280 721
Article 10 285 720

Danville Election Results 2020 unofficial

Office Candidate Votes Candidate Votes Candidate Votes
Animal Control Officer Sheila S. Johannesen* 765
Board of Selectmen Dottie Billbrough* 579 Scott Borucki 473 Stephen J. Woitkun* 615
Budget Committee David P. Rosati Jr.* 794
Budget Committee Susan Overstreet* 797
Cemetery Trustee Judith Cogswell* 815
Fire Ward Robert Sharpe* 880
Library Trustee Mary Elizabeth Seals* 693 Roger Whitehouse 241
Moderator Barry Hantman*
Planning Board Armin "Chip" Current* 583 David P. Rosati Jr. 414 Roger Whitehouse 453
Planning Board
Police Chief Wade H. Parsons* 950
Road Agent Bruce Caillouette* 541 John Caldwell 456
Supervisor of the Checklist Brenda Whitehouse* 805
Tax Collector Kimberly T. Burnham* 920
Town Clerk Christine Tracy* 965
Trustee of the Trust Fund Ed Lang* 820
Trustee of the Trust Fund Kelly Beattie-Hand* 814
School Board Member Sabrina Alberg 407 Kimberly Farah* 577
Budget Committee Todd McCormick 832*
Budget Committee Kristi Auclair 498* Kathleen Lancaster 411
Moderator Barry Hantman 684 Robert Harb 212

Tags

Recommended for you