DANVILLE — Voters declined to fund a new and improved $2.6 million police station during Tuesday’s municipal elections.
According to the project summary previously provided by Scott Borucki, the chairman of the Board of Selectmen, the current police station consists of four rooms totaling about 700 square feet. The building also houses the Danville Fire Department. The proposed new station would have been approximately 5,200 square feet.
When the police station was built in 1988, it was intended to be temporary, according to Borucki. The building was only intended to be used by the Police Department for seven years.
“The Police Department can no longer effectively and safely operate at the current facility,” the police Chief Wade Parsons wrote on the Police Department’s website. The project summary stated that the building is in violation of state mandates, and that it poses a threat to the safety of officers, the Fire Department, and town residents.
The town also voted to approve the proposed operating budget of $3,555,765, and the town voted to advise the Board of Selectmen to maintain the current recycling program even if the cost of recycling exceeds the cost of trash removal.
In addition, the town voted in favor of a citizen’s petition to keep Danville’s polling station open for an extra hour during municipal elections. Polls currently close at 7 p.m.
In a 577-407 vote, incumbent Kimberly Farrah won the school board election against challenger Sabrina Alberg.
The Board of Selectmen’s current chairman, Scott Borucki, was defeated by Dottie Billbrough and Steven Woitkun — neither of whom have served on the board before. Borucki received 473 votes to Billbrough's 579 and Woitkun's 615.
Mary Elizabeth Seals defeated Roger Whitehouse in the race to become Library Trustee, and Bruce Caillouette came out on top against John Caldwell in a close race to become Danville’s road agent.