CONCORD – Renee Crawford, 35, of Danville pleaded guilty in federal court Aug. 1 to embezzling more than $66,000 from Saint Anselm College, United States Attorney Jane E. Young announced.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Crawford was employed as the Assistant Vice President of Finance for the College. In her role, Crawford had authority to manage invoice approvals, enter vendor information, and had oversight of the Finance Office’s credit card program.
Crawford used her access to submit fraudulent invoices for a company that she created, receiving more than $44,000 from the College which she used for personal purchases.
In addition, Crawford used two College issued credit cards to make personal purchases, such as family vacations and theme park tickets, totaling nearly $22,000.
Crawford is currently scheduled to be sentenced on Nov.14.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Goffstown Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John J. Kennedy.
