SALEM, N.H. — Three Salem firefighters have been in quarantine for 10 days, Chief Larry Best said Thursday afternoon.
The three firefighters currently in quarantine have contained themselves to one fire station. That station’s normal working crew is operating with the station’s apparatus at another nearby location, Best said.
The three Salem firefighters transported a patient who might have the new coronavirus to a Massachusetts hospital on March 16, according to Best.
The department has yet to hear back from the state lab if the patient tested positive for COVID-19, though none of the firefighters quarantined are showing symptoms as of Thursday afternoon, Best said.
Anyone exposed to the virus can take up to 14-days from time of exposure to show symptoms, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The firefighters are staying in quarantine until they wait out the 14-day period or get negative results, Best said.
Testing is being run by the states, and if this patient was at a New Hampshire hospital it could be easier to get state officials to push the test to top priority, Best said.
Six other firefighters have been in quarantine because of potential COVID-19 exposure, and they were all released after getting back negative results from the patients they transferred, Best said.