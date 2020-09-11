SALEM, N.H. — Salem High officials are working directly with the state Department of Health and Human Services after a student tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Michael Delahanty said Friday.
"DHHS has very explicit protocols high school administrators are following," Delahanty said.
The district was notified Thursday afternoon that the student, who has not been in school since Sept. 4, tested positive. The student did not contract COVID-19 at school.
"From what I know, the student was in contact with a family member," Delahanty said, describing the way the student may have contracted COVID-19. He added there's been no connection made to the outbreak at Windham High, where 18 students contracted the virus at a "social gathering."
After finding out the student had tested positive, the district conducted deep cleaning in the student's classrooms, as well as all the common areas overnight.
Teachers are giving class seating charts to DHHS for contact tracing. Those who are found to be in close contact with the student are being asked to quarantine, Delahanty said. Other contacts will be determined by the department after talking to the student, Delahanty said.
Students who are home in quarantine are able to access their school work through Google Classrooms, Delahanty said.
Students were back in school Friday morning. Every desk and seat at lunch has a three-sided Plexiglas shield around it to help stop the spread of germs from person to person.
At the high school students are responsible for wiping down their desk areas with disinfectant. Students are required to wear masks when not behind the shields or in other areas where social distancing cannot be accommodated.
Delahanty said he knew there would be risks when schools reopened, but he is thankful everyone is cooperating.
"I hope everyone is patient and understanding with this process," Delahanty said. "Some students and staff will be inconvenienced by the necessity to quarantine. As long as everyone cooperates, we will continue to be able to operate in a safe and effective manner."