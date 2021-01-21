SALEM, N.H. –– Superintendent Michael Delahanty doesn’t care to be remembered for the multi-building renovations or number of districtwide positions he’s held since 1987, he explained.
It’s the improvements inside those walls – in well-rounded graduates and stronger teachers guiding them – that he would choose as his legacy.
Delahanty, 62, announced his retirement this week, effective in July. His successor will be current Assistant Superintendent Maura Palmer. The two have worked alongside each other in Salem for more than two decades.
Palmer recognizes the step up as “a huge responsibility,” she said, but one she feels primed for having spent nearly her entire career thus far in various Salem School District roles.
Following in the footsteps of her father and brother, Palmer says teaching is “in the blood.”
“The decision to become an administrator came after I found myself wanting to impact change on a larger scale,” she said.
Delahanty praises her for just that.
“She has been immersed in curriculum planning for years,” he said. “She has been a crucial member of the administrative team here. And she’s ready for this next role.”
Delahanty will walk away as Salem’s third superintendent since the single-town School Administrative Unit was established in 1967. The School Board appointed him to the role in 2004.
He first joined the district in the winter of 1987 to fill a North Salem Elementary School principal vacancy.
During his tenure, Delahanty has become known to frequent sports events, artistic showcases, musical and theatrical productions, getting to know the students and faculty under his guidance.
“I like them to see me,” he said. “For them to know that I’m around for them.”
As hundreds of students have navigated Salem schools, Delahanty has continually worked with many of the same School Board members, whom he answers to.
“Only two school board members are different than when I started,” he said, crediting progress and success in the district in part to that stability.
He added, “I’ve always enjoyed the trust and goodwill with my school board.”
The decision to retire after this academic year, one of the most trying imaginable, was not influenced by the pandemic, Delahanty made clear in a note to staff announcing his departure.
Instead, “it’s a good time for me” after reaching long-sought achievements, he said.
Delahanty remembers when the district’s schools all operated independently of each other, convening only when it came time for students to advance to the next building.
They were identifying their own goals, adopting only certain overlapping materials, he said. He remembers seeing glaring differences in the feeder system.
“The seeds of central office work were planted, and since 2002, when I was assistant superintendent, my whole purpose became developing a team that put students first, of course, but also understands the connectivity in grades,” he said. “That is seamless now.”
Since announcing his retirement, Delahanty has been flooded with well-wishes and shared memories, he said.
One of his trademarks makes him smile.
“When I meet with new teachers at the beginning of the school year, I always have them close their eyes and imagine the most precious thing they can,” he said. “Most of the time, what they come up with is not a thing – it’s their kids, partner, a mentor.”
He goes on, “I tell them that every kid to cross their threshold is someone’s more precious thing. We can never lose sight of that.”