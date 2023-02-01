New Hampshire municipalities are set to hold deliberative sessions in the coming weeks, when voters can voice their opinions on town budgets and other spending items ahead of the March election.
At deliberative sessions, residents are given a preview of the ballot and an opportunity to make certain changes allowed by law.
Town officials and moderators will be present at the sessions to help facilitate these open talks.
Voters will then head to the polls on March 14 for their final say on a variety of issues and to elect town officials and school district officers.
Atkinson
Deliberative session: Saturday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Atkinson Academy, 17 Academy Ave. Snow date of Saturday, Feb. 11.
Polling: Community Center, 4 Main St., 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Danville
Deliberative session: Saturday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Danville Community Center, 169 Main St.
Polling: Danville Community Center, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Derry
School district deliberative session: Saturday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m. at West Running Brook Middle School, 1 West Running Brook Lane
Hampstead
Deliberative session: Friday, Feb. 10, 7 p.m. at Hampstead Middle School, 28 School St.
Polling: Hampstead Middle School, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Kingston
Deliberative Session: Saturday, Feb. 4, 9 a.m. at Town Hall, 163 Main St.
Polling: Swasey Gym, 180 Main St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Londonderry
School deliberative session: Friday, Feb. 10, 7 p.m. at Londonderry High School, 295 Mammoth Road.
Town deliberative session: Saturday, Feb. 11, 9 a.m. at Londonderry High School
Polling: Londonderry High School, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Newton
Town deliberative session: Saturday, Feb. 4, 9 a.m. at Town Hall, 2 Town Hall Road. Snow date of Feb. 11.
Polling: Newton Safety Complex, 8D Merrimac Road, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Pelham
Town deliberative session: Tuesday, February 7, 7 p.m. at Sherburne Hall, 6 Village Green
School deliberative session: Wednesday, February 8, 7 p.m. at Sherburne Hall
Polling: Pelham High School, 85 Marsh Road, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Plaistow
Deliberative session: Saturday, Feb. 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Town Hall, 145 Main St. Snow date of Saturday, Feb. 11.
Polling: Plaistow Fish and Game Club, 18 Mayray Ave., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Salem
Deliberative session: Saturday, Feb. 4, 9 a.m. at Salem High School, 44 Geremonty Drive
Polling: District 1 at Fisk School, 14 Main St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
District 2 at Soule School, 173 South Policy St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
District 3 at Barron School, 55 Butler St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
District 4 at Ingram Senior Center, 1 Sally Sweets Way, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
District 6 at North Salem School, 140 Zion Hill Road, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sandown
Deliberative Session: Saturday, February 4, 9 a.m. at Town Hall, 320 Main St.
Polling: Town Hall, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Windham
School district deliberative session: Friday, Feb. 10, 7 p.m. at Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Rd.
Town deliberative session: Saturday, Feb. 11, 9 a.m. at Windham High School.
Polling: Windham High School, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
