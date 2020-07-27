CONCORD, N.H.– On Monday, the New Hampshire Democratic Party will launch an “Educators Against Sununu” campaign criticizing Gov. Chris Sununu’s school reopening plan, according to spokesman Holly Shulman.
“This will hold Sununu accountable for his anti-public school agenda and ‘Swiss cheese’ school reopening plan that is causing chaos and worry among parents, educators, and students in school districts across the state,” Shulman said.
Shulman said typically these types of constituency campaigns are launched after the primary, but the N.H. Democratic Party believes educators and parents from all political parties are really angry over this issue.
“This year, education policy has become more personal than ever as parents, educators, and school districts decide – without any serious guidance nor additional funding from Sununu – whether it’s safe for them and their children to go back to school in September,” Shulman said.
Sununu didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about the campaign.
NHDP’s “Educators against Sununu” campaign will educate teachers, parents, students, and Granite State taxpayers about what the party calls Sununu’s failed education agenda.
It will include a clearinghouse website, a series of teacher-to-teacher phone banks, and digital ads over the coming weeks, Shulman said. On Monday, the campaign will go live here: www.EducatorsAgainstSununu.com
Ray Buckley, New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair, said, “Chris Sununu has spent his days in the corner office plotting new ways to undermine public education by diverting taxpayer funds from public schools to wealthy private institutions. Now, he is putting New Hampshire students, educators, and school staff at risk by not providing serious guidance nor funding for schools to reopen safely.
“While our educators, parents, and students are looking for leadership, Chris Sununu continues to play politics with education and is putting the health and safety of Granite Staters at risk.”