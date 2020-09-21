Democrats sign up

HAMPSTEAD — Overnight, hundreds of Biden-Harris signs appeared throughout southern New Hampshire.
Dozens of Democrats from nine towns worked together to place the signs in public areas hoping to generate buzz before the November election, explained Lisa Demio, chairwoman of the Hampstead Democrats.
"The main goal was to push back on the idea that this (area) is a lock for the GOP," she said.
Hampstead Democrats have been working in tandem with party organizations in five other towns — Atkinson, Plaistow, Pelham, Salem and Windham — over the past few years to gain party traction in the historically Republican-stronghold of southern New Hampshire, Demio explained. Thursday night they also partnered with Danville, Kingston and Hudson Democrats to place signs.
During the 2020 New Hampshire primary cycle, the coalition of towns brought nearly every one of the 23 presidential candidates to the southern tier of the state. They also have a candidate contesting for every position on the ballot this November, she said.
"This is the most important election of our lives," she said.
Placing signs was another part of the visibility.
"People are seeing this and knowing they aren't alone," Demio said, describing how people stopped and got signs for their own yards from the volunteers placing them. "So, they actually want those signs for their own yards, which that was the point."