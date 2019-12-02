LONDONDERRY — Londonderry history supporters are hoping the planned demolition of an historic home can be delayed until a solution to save the home can be found.
The privately-owned home at 5 Chase Road drew the attention of the Londonderry Historical Society and other history supporters in town that came out Nov. 26 for a meeting of the town's Demolition Delay Committee.
The home, known as the Anderson/Gillette House, circa 1742, is a colonial-style building sitting on a 4.8-acre property on Chase Road.
Calvin Fuller is listed as the home's owner according to town assessment records. The home is also listed on the market on local real estate sites for $175,000.
The Historical Society posted recently on social media that it was hoped the home could somehow be saved because of its place in Londonderry history.
Ann Chiampa of the Historical Society told those attending the recent meeting that the home has much significance as it was owned by one of the original Nutfield families.
The land was granted to Samuel Anderson in 1720, according to history records.
Chiampa said once the news about the home's possible demolition hit social media, a lot of interest was generated with thousands and thousands of "hits" on the site.
"This house is that important," she said. "That shows the importance of this structure to this town."
But the real estate sites listing the bright yellow home note the building is "non-restorable."
"I know the property owners have rights to do what they want," Chiampa said. "But it would be a major loss."
If there is no way to save the home, Chiampa said she supports bringing a state-honored photographer to town to chronicle the interior and exterior of the home and its valuable assets, including fireplaces, stairway and historic paneling.
She said photographer Gary Samson has offered to come to town and photograph the home free of charge.
Londonderry Chief Building Inspector Richard Canuel said it's sad that many historic buildings like this fall into disrepair and are razed due to lack of resources or specialized historic funding to keep them standing.
"That's why we are seeing these structures going by the wayside," he said. "This structure is in poor condition. I'm surprised it's still standing."
Doug Fuller, representing the building's owners, said the home has been listed on the market for two years.
He added he and his family have already made contacts with those who may be interested in saving some portions of the home prior to demolition.
"Builders look for those things," he said.
Canuel said town officials could work with building owners to arrange to have photographs taken to preserve the legacy of the home if no other option other than demolition is available.
Fuller said there is no set date for the home to be taken down.