CONCORD, N.H. – House Democrats criticized Gov. Chris Sununu for signing “without usual fanfare” on Friday HB 1636, a bill that allows carrying loaded pistols and revolvers on off highway recreational vehicles and snowmobiles in New Hampshire.
In a statement Monday, Sununu said “New Hampshire’s laws are well-crafted and fit our culture of responsible gun ownership and individual freedom.
“I support the provisions of this law to apply constitutional rights to carry a firearm to OHRVs and snowmobiles,” Sununu said.
House Democratic Leader Rep. David E. Cote, D-Nashua, said: “For years, Republicans have refused any common-sense legislation to reduce the risk of preventable tragedy with firearms.
“Instead, they pass unnecessary laws to invite the potential for needless firearm accidents in our state.”
Cote added that tourism in the North Country depends on the success of the state’s outdoor economy.
“And this legislation makes recreation more dangerous and less appealing to travelers. I find it inexplicable that while Granite Staters across New Hampshire have been taking to the streets to demand gun violence prevention, Governor Sununu continues to enact bills threatening our public safety,” Cote said.
Last year, Sununu wrote of his support for addressing this issue in his veto message of House Bill 334.
Sununu vetoed that bill on Aug. 10, 2021, even though it would have allowed loaded weapons on OHRVs and snowmobiles because lawmakers added provisions relative to the procedure for conducting firearm background checks.
“As governor, my record is very clear – I have consistently defended the 2nd amendment rights of New Hampshire’s citizens and I remain committed to doing so,” Sununu said in his veto message last year of HB 334.
