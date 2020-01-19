DERRY, N.H. — Local police were keeping order and directing some much-needed traffic coming out on a winter's day to help save lives.
Derry police hosted its annual winter blood drive Friday at Calvary Bible Church. A steady stream of donors filled the church's gymnasium area to donate once the drive started late in the morning.
The winter event is one of two hosted by local police every year. This was the 24th annual winter drive and 48th overall for the Derry department.
Donors checked in with a table of Pinkerton Academy students representing the high school's health/occupational career department.
Student volunteers were ready to help, and said it's a good experience to prepare for a future career in the health field.
"I'm getting ready for my career," said Keleigh Firmes of Candia. "I'm stepping my foot in the field."
Once donors completed the donation process, members of the Derry Police Department Senior Advisory Committee were on hand to offer pizza, doughnuts and other snacks.
Anna Donahoe of the American Red Cross said the Derry drive is one that will support that critical need. Winter drives, especially, are important.
"There's less than a three-day supply, it's really bad," Donahoe said. "Hospitals don't have enough on their shelves."
Members of the Police Department also made time to donate. That included Capt. Vernon Thomas, Lt. Shawn O'Donaghue and first time donor Sgt. Chris Talbot.
For Talbot, it's a gift he has considered doing often.
"It was a lot easier than I thought," Talbot said. "I'll be donating as much as I can."