DERRY — The Town Council recently hosted a workshop to discuss their priorities surrounding certain projects and initiatives for fiscal year 2022.
Town Administrator David Caron gave an update on the past year's goal list, informing councilors of what was accomplished.
That included getting a major Hood Park revitalization project underway, a successful expansion of the rail trail, putting zoning efforts in place to support development, and handling the town's collective bargaining agreements with its seven unions.
Each councilor then gave a personal take on what he or she might like to see on the FY 2022 goals list.
Some ideas included making sure the town keeps an eye on the milfoil situation at Beaver Lake.
"We can't let it take over that lake," Councilor Neil Wetherbee said.
Other ideas included adding more enforcement at a four-way stop sign near Franklin Street, about which Councilor Brian Chirichiello expressed concern.
Emergency response time by police and fire crews in the western part of the community is also a focus, with a facilities study to potentially bring a safety complex to town to enhance response time and update current facilities and departments.
Councilors agreed that putting emphasis on the town's conservation properties through various marketing and online opportunities could educate the public and highlight the valuable open spaces in Derry.
"A lot of people don't know these properties exist," said Chairman Jim Morgan.
He suggested that by producing content to post online, such as photos and drone footage, people may be encouraged to enjoy them more.
Councilor Joshua Bourdon also suggested placing a non-binding question on an upcoming town ballot to gauge whether voters would consider legalizing cannabis.
And supporting the town's senior community is important, according to Councilor Phyllis Katsakiores, who said she would support a program or partnership that could help elder residents with light chores at their homes.
Caron will compile the goal ideas and bring the list back to the council for a formal review and decisions on what to focus on moving ahead.