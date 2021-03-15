GREENLAND, N.H. — A Derry man was drunk when his vehicle struck a police cruiser, injuring a state trooper, police said.
David Valle, 26, was charged with driving while intoxicated, conduct after an accident, reckless driving and failure to move over for an emergency vehicle.
New Hampshire State Police Trooper Lauren Hervieux of Troop A was conducting a traffic stop Saturday on Interstate 95 south in Greenland about 12:20 a.m. when the driver’s side door of the cruiser was hit by a passing vehicle, according to a press release.
Police say the driver failed to stop and continued south on Interstate 95 until stopped by Seabrook officers a short time later on Route 107.
Hervieux, who suffered minor injuries, was treated at Seabrook Emergency Room and later released.
Valle is to appear in 10th Circuit Court in Hampton on May 20.