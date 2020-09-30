DERRY — A family of four safely escaped a home on Chester Road when a fire raged through the structure early on Wednesday morning.
At approximately 3:37 a.m., Derry fire crews were dispatched to a home at 107 Chester Road for a reported building fire, according to a Derry Fire Department statement.
An adult male and three children were home at the time of the 911 call.
Upon arrival, initial fire crews observed heavy smoke and a moderate amount of fire coming from the rear of the house. The owner met the arriving companies and informed them that everyone was out of the building.
Crews rapidly knocked down the exterior fire and deployed lines into the interior of the structure. Crews then encountered high heat, fire, and heavy smoke from the attic and had to use hand tools to open the walls and ceilings to expose the hidden fire and extinguish it, the statement read.
Tankers were called to the scene to supply water and were filled at a hydrant at the corner of Pond and Chester roads.
Thirty-seven firefighters responded to fire, according to the statement. Mutual aid to the scene was provided by Londonderry and Windham fire departments. Mutual aid tankers were provided by Auburn, Chester, Sandown, Candia, and Atkinson. Station coverage was provided by Pelham, Manchester, Hudson, and Salem fire departments. No other incidents occurred while this fire was happening.
The Derry Fire Department was staffed at 15 members when the fire was reported, so the department’s tanker was not staffed, according to the statement. An off-duty member responded from home to staff the department’s tanker.
There were no civilian or firefighter injuries. The fire was under control at 4:20 a.m.
The home is uninhabitable with extensive fire damage to the kitchen and a bedroom, smoke damage to the entire house and water damage throughout the building. Most of the home's contents were damaged or destroyed.
The American Red Cross Disaster Services will assist the family.
The fire is under investigation by the Derry Fire Prevention Bureau.